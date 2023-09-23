Legendary Fort Hill, Maryland quarterback Mark Manges dies at 67

Sep. 23—CUMBERLAND — Mark Manges was the standard: As a quarterback, as a member of the community and as a friend to those who knew him.

The city of Cumberland on Friday mourned the loss of one of its legendary sporting figures. Manges, one of the greatest football players in area history, has passed away at the age of 67.

Manges quarterbacked two of the best teams in Fort Hill's and the University of Maryland's history, guiding the 1973 Sentinels to a 10-0 finish and the 1976 Terps to an 11-0 regular-season mark.

Following his successful junior season in College Park, the 6-foot-3 Manges entered his final year as a Heisman Trophy candidate and graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Oct. 4, 1976 issue, though a broken hand hampered his final campaign.

Manges was a fourth-round selection (105th overall) by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1978 NFL Draft and spent his lone NFL season with the St. Louis Cardinals backing up Pro Bowl quarterback Jim Hart.

Those around the Fort Hill football program knew before Manges ever stepped foot on campus that it had a generational athlete on the way.

Hall of Fame Sentinels head coach Charlie Lattimer invited the eighth-grade Washington Middle student to shadow Greg Hare in practice — a legendary quarterback in his own right who went on to guide Woody Hayes' Ohio State Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl.

There was discussion locally then about whether Manges would start on the freshman or junior varsity football team, his basketball coach Paul Green said, but those notions were erased when an eighth-grade Manges punted a football further than the Sentinels' varsity punter.

He'd go on to start all four years under center — the first in Cumberland football history.

"He was a natural," said former Times-News sports editor Mike Burke, who graduated three classes behind Manges at Fort Hill.

"He worked his tail off. He just had things that nobody else had. He was just a joy to behold. Very confident. Very sure of himself, his skills, his ability. His will to win was off the charts. At the same time, he was very self-effacing about himself and his success."

Between 1968 and 1973, the Sentinels were quarterbacked by two players who from 1973-77 in college played in two Rose Bowls, a Gator Bowl and a Cotton Bowl.

Manges became a two-sport All-American at Fort Hill, being selected his junior and senior years in football (1972, '73) and his senior year in basketball (1974).

He was also a tremendous track and field athlete, once defeating Bishop Walsh gridiron star Pat Harper in the quarter-mile at the city meet in 1974. Manges edged him at the tape and the crowd erupted — his last big win before heading off to College Park.

Manges and Hare have often been compared to one another, but both brought different skill sets to the table.

Hare was more of a pure, dropback passer, while Manges was a ferocious, feared runner, often relishing the opportunity to inflict punishment on a linebacker in the hole.

"I'm gonna miss him terribly," said Hare, a 1970 graduate of Fort Hill. "He and I were very close. I've known him since he was eight and I was 12 when we played a year of little league baseball together.

"For years and years, people have put us in the same breath a lot. There were two quarterbacks at Fort Hill back-to-back that went on to play in Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl, and not a lot of high schools can say that."

Manges guided Fort Hill to records of 7-2, 8-2, 9-1 and 10-0 over his four years under center.

The unbeaten '73 team is widely considered one of the best in area history, out-scoring its 10 opponents 397-42 just one year before the state of Maryland adopted a playoff system.

"If that wasn't the best team that I ever saw around here, it's one of the three. They were just so powerful and good and deep," Burke said.

Manges was also a gifted basketball player, and Green, his future varsity coach at Fort Hill, became well aware of that before he entered his freshman year.

In 1969, Green, the junior varsity coach at the time, brought his JVs down to scrimmage Washington Middle and the young boy he'd heard so much about.

Green's bunch won, but not before Manges poured in 52 points.

Early in Manges' freshman year, Green couldn't help but notice Manges crammed into his desk during class and think he looked every bit the size of a college athlete, he said.

Manges blossomed into an athletic rebounder and a defender, capable of guarding bigger bodies at 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6 and speedy guards along the perimeter.

When Fort Hill was pressured, Manges had the skill and athleticism to bring the ball up the floor.

He also possessed a crisp shooting touch. Manges and Gary "Radar" Hauger would play "around the world" in practice, and the two Sentinels shot so well it became a rule that shots that hit the rim and went in didn't count — they had to swish them.

Manges suffered an injury during his junior year in football and didn't play basketball until the final game of the 1973 season against Martinsburg.

With minimal practice, Manges dropped 30 points against Thomas Johnson in the playoffs and helped guide the Sentinels to their most recent state championship game appearance after a 21-4 season.

"He's the greatest high school athlete I've ever been around," Green beamed.

University of Maryland basketball coach Lefty Driesell wanted Manges to be a two-sport star in College Park, but Manges was a football man through and through.

Manges was down to offers from Penn State and Maryland during his recruitment process.

Joe Paterno came to Cumberland to visit with Manges and his parents Roy and Norma Manges at their home, but Mark Manges chose Jerry Claiborne and Maryland in part due to the spread option offense the Terps ran, similar to what he ran at Fort Hill.

It was a match made in heaven, and, in 1976, Manges was honored as first-team All-ACC and third-team All-American. He completed 81 of only 134 passes for 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 448 yards and three TDs on 128 carries.

At the end of Manges' first three seasons, Maryland was ranked 13th, eighth and eighth nationally.

He lettered all four years in College Park and was on three ACC championship teams as the Terps reeled off a record 21 consecutive conference wins to play in four bowl games.

Manges opened his senior season as a Heisman Trophy candidate, and Maryland tried to take advantage of the situation by placing Manges' pictures and likenesses on billboards throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

It was, however, not to be as Manges broke his hand early in his senior season, before returning midway through the year to help Maryland to an 8-4 record.

Through all the stardom, Manges was still as down-to-earth as could be.

On one fall day during his time at Maryland, Manges was injured and not traveling with the team and offered to give Burke's brother, Kevin Burke, a ride back to Cumberland from College Park.

The two's car broke down, and, not having money for the repair, Manges gave the guy at the service station his Cotton Bowl watch as collateral.

"That's just the kind of guy he was," Mike Burke said. "Mark wasn't really enamored with trinkets and trophies, but lord knows he had more than anybody in this town.

"We lost a really good friend. Mark loved Fort Hill and Maryland, and he loved Cumberland."

After his playing days came to an end, Manges became active in the same community that gave so much to him.

Manges was a member of the Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund, of which he ran the meetings, and was an executive board member of the Dapper Dan.

Manges also served as the color commentator on radio broadcasts of Fort Hill football games for WTBO.

"Mark was a benchmark to our Dapper Dan dinner," said dinner chairman Adam Sterne. "He was a faithful Dapper Dan member. A colorful presenter and speaker. He filled a role whenever we needed somebody, anything that we needed.

"He was a big part of my dad's (Dick Sterne's) life. He's a big loss to the Dapper Dan, the community, not just the Fort Hill community. He was also a big part of little league fundraising.

"He was an even bigger community person than a football person."

Manges recruited Hare to serve with him on the stadium committee, which has raised funds for a new scoreboard, field turf replacement, sound system, renovated visitor's bleachers and an eight-lane track.

Up until Manges' final days, he was still actively trying to raise money for a new lighting system.

"He was a great asset to this region," Hare said. "He did a wonderful job with the stadium committee to get money for both Fort Hill and Allegany for the stadium.

"The stadium is one of the most beautiful stadiums in the state of Maryland."

If Manges is the standard at quarterback, in the community and as a friend — then it's a pretty steep one to live up to.

"Mark loved to compete. He loved to win. He was better than everybody else, but he really loved his friends and Cumberland," Burke said. "He was a strong and devoted friend to everybody."

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.