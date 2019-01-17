Legendary Investor John Bogle Dead at 89, Bet His Wife Is Glad She Didn’t Diversify

Legendary investor John Bogle, founder of Vanguard Group (with over $5.1 trillion in assets under management) along with an entire philosophy for investing in equities, and a loyal following of “Bogleheads,” died Wednesday at the age of 89. And his enduring contribution to the investing world is his 1975 invention– the creation of the first index mutual fund for individual investors.

Bogle was bugged by active asset management fees charged by professional investors that he felt were too high and eating into their clients’ profits without delivering enough performance.

Cornelius Vanderbilt – Half plate daguerreotype, gold toned. From The Library of Congress More

19th Century railroad and shipping magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt once said,

“I don’t care half so much about making money as I do about making my point, and coming out ahead.”

Maybe that’s what John Bogle was thinking in 1975 when he started Vanguard Group and then set about proving his point that active management fees weren’t really worth it by creating the first retail mutual index fund in 1976. As William Baldwin recounts at Forbes:

“The fund bought every stock in the S&P 500 index and set about delivering the market’s average return. The product was, at first, a sales flop. Who wanted guaranteed mediocrity? But if you hire a money manager to beat the market you have to pay—and you pay whether or not the manager succeeds. You might get lucky for a year or five or ten. Eventually, though, your luck will run out. With each passing year it becomes more likely that you will be overtaken by the law of averages.”

In a way, you could say that John Bogle was a pioneer in algorithmic investing. His simple and important idea was that a few simple rules could manage a stock portfolio for better returns than a human sweating over it every day. That’s an investing algorithm, and it’s one that is simple enough that it could be written as contractual policy and executed by a small business.

John Bogle’s Simple Investment Rules

His simple rules were to buy the entire stock market and deliver the average of its returns. They were based on the investing principle of diversification to mitigate losses.

(Don’t put all your eggs in one basket and definitely don’t then pay some big fees to someone to manage that basket even if they send it back to you with fewer eggs!)

And John Bogle’s reckoning that overall, over enough time, the U.S. economy will move in a healthily more profitable direction, as losses and gains average out to steady, healthy profits while fees are kept super thin. Sounds quite reasonable.

Did it turn out to be true? Yes and no.

From Investopedia: “The average annualized total return for the S&P 500 index over the past 90 years was 9.8%.” Well, that’s not bad. But have there been any ten year periods in which the S&P 500 actually depreciated in value? Yes there have, so even diversifying your stock portfolio to the point of just buying the S&P 500 is no guarantee that this asset class will grow or even be what it’s worth today over ten years, and volatility on that scale could be a financial disaster.