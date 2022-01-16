The legendary Liza Minnelli

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The EGOT-winning entertainer sits down with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley, and with her friend and accompanist Michael Feinstein, to talk about a life in the spotlight; the influence of French singer Charles Aznavour on her Oscar-winning performance in "Cabaret"; and how, at 75, she still continues to honor the works of Gershwin – and the life of her mother, Judy Garland.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories