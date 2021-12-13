Legendary Mexican entertainer Vicente Fernández dies at 81

The Guardian

In California’s Inland Empire, Black and Latino communities already faced some of the worst pollution. Then, more warehouses and trucks started appearing An amazon warehouse looms behind a strip of homes in Bloomington, California. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian and Consumer Reports Three generations of Arah Parker’s family have lived in her pleasant, yellow-hued home, where there used to be a clear view of the San Gabriel mountains from the kitchen window. There used to be – until the coun