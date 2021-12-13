Legendary Mexican entertainer Vicente Fernández dies at 81
Known as the King of Ranchera music, Vicente Fernández died in his home city of Guadalajara at the age of 81.
Vicente Fernández, a beloved Mexican singer who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández Jr., died on Sunday. He was 81 years old.
Vicente Fernández, an iconic and beloved singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández, died on Sunday. Fernández was known for hits such as “El Rey,” and “Lástima que seas ajena,” his command of the ranchera genre and his dark and elegant mariachi suits with their matching wide-brimmed sombreros.
Mexican music legend Vicente Fernández died after several weeks of being hospitalized in Guadalajara.
Fernández died Sunday after being in "serious but stable" condition upon suffering a fall on his ranch in August
What made Vicente Fernández so consistently spectacular across four decades? Start with these songs.
The Mexican cultural icon recorded more than 50 albums, filmed dozens of movies, and won three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys
Vicente Fernández, an icon of traditional Mexican music, has died. He was 81 years old. While an official cause of death was not available, Fernández had been hospitalized since August after taking a fall on his Guadalajara ranch that required emergency spinal surgery. Fernández’s family later reported that the performer had been diagnosed with Guillain–Barré […]
