Legendary Mexican entertainer Vicente Fernández dies at 81

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Known as the King of Ranchera music, Vicente Fernández died in his home city of Guadalajara at the age of 81.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories