Legendary NFL quarterback Eli Manning puts on disguise and tries out undercover for Penn State in hilarious bit

Eli Manning as "Chad Powers." Twitter/ESPN

Eli Manning went undercover as "Chad Powers" to try out for college football team Penn State.

He wore a wig, a fake mustache, and prosthetics for the skit.

"I can throw it, baby!" he said during the tryout.

Eli Manning rolled back the years for the latest episode of his ESPN+ show "Eli's Places" as he went undercover to try out for a college football team.

Using the the moniker "Chad Powers," the legendary NFL quarterback donned a wig, a fake mustache, and prosthetics to try out for Penn State.

Head coach James Franklin was in on the joke, but the Nittany Lions hopefuls remained unaware of Powers' true identity, believing he was a "home-schooled" Pennsylvania prospect.

While Manning's 40-yard dash time of 5.49 seconds didn't turn too many heads, things changed when he picked up the pigskin and sprayed it effortlessly all over the training field.

"Not just good looking," Manning said during the skit. "I can throw it, baby!"

Manning played his college football for Ole Miss before going on to join the New York Giants, where he would spend his whole NFL career.

During his time with Big Blue, Manning won two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVP awards, while he also set multiple team records, including throwing more completions (4,895) than any other player in Giants history. He retired in 2019.

Sadly, Manning won't be making a return to the field with Penn State.

At the end of the skit, coach Franklin revealed that Powers did not make the team because his numbers weren't good enough and that he was also ineligible because he was, in fact, Manning.

"I appreciate working with y'all today," Manning told the team as they looked on in shock. "Y'all did great."

