Legendary Oldsmobile 442 Is The Ideal American Muscle Car From 1968

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

With the power of an incredible 400 ci V8 on your side, you’ll never be at a loss for performance with this car!

Oldsmobile is one of those slightly obscure classic car companies within the vintage collector community whose reputation for performance is only known by a special few who have done their research. These unique vehicles were the pinnacle of their time and legendary on the drag strip and virtually every other kind of racing. Oldsmobile were pioneers for muscle cars with models such as the Rocket 88, which has been getting a lot of attention recently in classic car circles but the proper peak for Oldsmobile performance came in the 1960s. If you already know what we're talking about, then this may be just the car for you.

This is a well-preserved 1968 Oldsmobile 442, and it is an absolute beast compared to its vintage brothers and sisters from GM. Under the hood is the massive 400 ci V8 engine, which would have had no trouble producing 350 horsepower in its prime. All of that power is handled by the incredible M21 four-speed manual transmission, which made the drivetrain an iconic combination for the time. Performance was the name of the game when designing and engineering this high-speed car, but that isn't the only positive attribute of this hyperactive V8.

Another fantastic thing is that the car has only been driven around 27,636 miles which is incredible for a vehicle that is now 54 years old. This thing is probably older than some of you reading this, yet it's only been driven as much as the average used car from the early 2000s. That means you'll never have trouble getting from point A to B in your vintage racing machine. Along with the engine reliability, you'll also find the exterior and interior to be in excellent condition, with the Ocean Turquoise Blue paint and white racing stripes having been taken excellent care of during its long life. This is a great car for any classic car nerd like you and me, as the 442 is shrouded in a ton of history and mechanical innovation that this car has preserved perfectly, and we hope it goes to a good home soon.



Story continues

Clasiq.com protects buyers and sellers with many unique features to the Auction experience. First Clasiq.com pays for an independent inspection and posts the results on each car it sells. Then the payment is handled by and escrow service so your car and your money are secure. Finally, a Clasiq.comCustomer Service Representative helps you before, during and after the sale. Visit clasiq.com to learn more.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.