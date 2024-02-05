These Legendary Quilters Are Offering A Rare Collaboration At Target

A Gee's Bend lap blanket, patterned drinking cup, pencil bag and quilted coat.

A Gee's Bend lap blanket,patterned drinking cup, pencil bag and quilted coat.

The tiny town of Boykin, Alabama, has a rich history of textile artistry. Better known as Gee’s Bend, the hamlet of a few hundred residents is home to a community of artisans who have been creating remarkably designed quilts by hand for centuries.

For over 200 years, a collective of Black women — whose ancestors were enslaved cotton farmers on the land — developed a distinct style of quilt-making in the face of systemic oppression and geographic isolation. While you can find some original handmade quilts from the makers online, you can now also adorn yourself and your home with their new collaboration at Target.

Created with the quilters of Gee’s Bend (and support from the nonprofit Nest), Target is offering a limited-edition collection inspired by the collective’s mesmerizing designs as part of the company’s Black History Month assortment. And it’s sure to sell out fast.

From clothing to pillows, the Gee’s Bend collection consists of household goods and accessories that are bright, exciting and inventive. In the product description of every piece, you can read a bit about the artist or artists who helped design it.

We hope you find a vibrant piece to cherish for years to come, and take a moment to read about the remarkable history of Gee’s Bend.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

An eye-catching throw blanket you'll love to look at

Target

An eye-catching throw blanket you'll love to look at

The next best thing to an original handmade Gee's Bend quilt? This gorgeous throw blanket made from a cotton-linen blend. With a timeless color-block pattern and exposed stitching, you'll love to snuggle up under this colorful treasure or to display it in your home.

$40 at Target

A colorful pillow to spruce up any space

Target

A colorful pillow to spruce up any space

Every colorful throw blanket needs a decorative pillow to match. Measuring 18 inches by 18 inches and featuring a bold color-block design with stitch detailing, this piece will look great on any armchair or couch.

$20 at Target

An iconic quilt coat you'll never take off

Target

An iconic quilt coat you'll never take off

For a Gee’s Bend-inspired design you can take with you everywhere, this unisex chore coat will be your new favorite thing. Crafted from a soft cotton blend, this jacket is great for layering in the colder seasons or giving you a little color in the warmer ones.

$35 at Target

A retro notebook with a reusable quilted cover

Target

A retro notebook with a reusable quilted cover

Jot down your feelings, a poem or your grocery list with this cheery notebook cover. It comes with a gridded notebook, which you can remove and use on its own, as well as space for two pens. The reusable zipper cover is great for students, office workers or anyone who likes to keep their papers in order and still have a little fun.

$15 at Target

A chic tote bag that's surprisingly spacious

Target

A chic tote bag that's surprisingly spacious

With structured sides, a flat bottom and an inner pocket for your cellphone, this chic tote bag will keep you organized on the go. It has padded straps that feel good on your shoulder, and measures 14 inches by 14 inches to hold all your daily essentials.

$25 at Target

A geometric pullover with a hood

Target

A geometric pullover with a hood

For something cozy and colorful, grab one of these stylish and heavyweight hooded pullovers. Made from recycled polyester with spandex, it's stretchy and comfy to wear whether you're lounging at home or running around town.

$30 at Target

A checkerboard cardigan that's super versatile

Target

A checkerboard cardigan that's super versatile

Or keep it buttoned up with this dreamy and loose-fitting checkerboard cardigan. The neutral tones make it easy to wear with any type of outfit, while the bright detailing around the edges gives it a little zest.

$30 at Target

A hypnotizing tumbler you'll always take with you

Target

A hypnotizing tumbler you'll always take with you

Quench your thirst and look cool doing it with this 18.5-ounce stainless steel tumbler. It's made with double walls to keep your drink cool, and it has a clear top and straw for easy drinking on the go.

$10 at Target

A zipper pouch for pencils or chargers

Target

A zipper pouch for pencils or chargers

Carry pencils, pens, cables, makeup or other smaller items in this functional and fashionable zippered pouch. With a lower profile, it's easy to carry and will fit nicely in your purse or backpack.

$5 at Target

An easy-to-wear pocket tee for the whole family

Target

An easy-to-wear pocket tee for the whole family

Get the whole family in on the quilt fun with this pocket T-shirt. Style it with jeans or slacks, or amp up the color by wearing it with other quilt-inspired clothes.

Kids: $12 at Target

Adults: $20 at Target

Related...