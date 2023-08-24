Legendary SC State football coach Buddy Pough announces retirement plans

One of the most legendary coaches in South Carolina college football history is retiring after the 2023 season.

Longtime South Carolina State football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough will retire after the completion of the 2023 season, the school announced Thursday.

Pough is the all-time winningest coach in S.C. State history and, during his 22 seasons, elevated the Orangeburg-based HBCU to national prominence by winning eight outright or shared MEAC titles; defeating Deion Sanders-led Jackson State in the 2021 Celebration Bowl; and producing NFL stars Shaquille Darius Leonard and Javon Hargrave.

Pough informed his team Thursday, the release said.

“I wanted to let you all know before the season got underway,” Pough told his team, per the school. “No one is running me off. It’s my decision. When you have done something for 47 years, it’s a bit tough to give it up but it’s time. I will be all right.”

“I’ve had a great ride here at SC State and I will continue to care about each one of you the rest of my days. Now, let’s go out and have a good season.”