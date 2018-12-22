Legendary Scoundrel Harry Mudd Returns In Final 'Star Trek: Short Trek' Trailer: 'The Escape Artist'

Save the best for last. Clearly that's what CBS has done with its four-part "Short Trek" mini-series.

The "Short Treks" have got consistently better each month with "The Brightest Star" that aired just two weeks ago being the best yet — and we're shaking with excitement for the final episode. Called "The Escape Artist," it stars the one and only Harcourt Fenton Mudd, played by Rainn Wilson — who also directed the episode — and airs on Jan. 3.

"Wanted for 30 counts of smuggling…" A Tellarite law enforcement agent says. Mudd scoffs at him.

"Twenty counts of homicide…" The Tellarite continues. "Transportation of stolen goods. And you slept with my sister..."

"Oh…" Mudd murmurs, sheepishly.

Mudd is magnetic. Mudd is mesmerizing. He is enigmatic, charismatic and just plain mischievous.

"Short Treks" is being shown in the U.S. on CBS All Access. In Canada they're available on the channel Space and the online service CraveTV as well as the Snackable TV app. Sadly, fans in the UK and Europe will miss out as there's no plans for Netflix to show them as yet. Consequently, you'll need a VPN to watch this trailer.

The first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the US and Netflix in the UK. "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 1 on Blu-ray and DVD can be ordered now, making it the perfect gift to ask Santa for.

The second season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will consist of 13 episodes with no mid-season break. It will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 in the US and Canada, and it will be released in the rest of the world on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

