Legendary Turkules, the fugitive turkey, captured in New Jersey

Turkules, a local West Orange rebel and hero, has finally been captured after being on the run from state officials for over a month.

The West Orange community has been left heartbroken after the arrest of its self-appointed mascot, which had brought the town together.

Named by a local man, Turkules had taken up residence in West Orange over the summer after claiming a small patch of grass next to a busy road. Turkules was determined to let the locals know they had a new neighbor. Standing at 3 feet tall, with a wingspan of more than a yard and and intimidating, cherry red wattle, Turkules bravely defended his post.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Environmental Protection released a statement saying that after weeks' long efforts, Turkules had been captured and relocated to Wharton State Forest, 85 miles south.

But apparently, this may not be the last that West Orange will see of Turkules. According to locals, Turkules had previously been captured by state officials then relocated, only to return to the town.

A survivor in his own right, it’s no wonder Turkules had rebellion running through his wings.

The fearless bird was known for standing in the middle of the road, refusing to let drivers pass, pecking at their tires and flapping his wings, often causing mile-long traffic jams.

But the locals seemed to be inspired by the bird’s never-ending resistance, rather than bothered.

Turkules quickly became a local celebrity, with residents regularly posting about him on Facebook and Instagram. Videos and photographs of Turkules facing off with dozens of cars, all on his own, quickly became a growing trend in West Orange.

Turkules kept state wildlife officials running in circles for over a month, only adding to his already growing popularity amongst the locals. Everyone loves to root for an underdog.

His ability to fly longer distances than officials anticipated from a wild turkey proved to be a challenge. One particular failed mission involved officials shooting Turkules with a tranquilizing dart. Although the dart fully struck Turkules, he seemed unaffected.

He was able to evade capture and spent several weeks walking around his patch of grass with a blue and orange dart hanging from his breast — a message to the state of New Jersey of his perseverance, and a possible warning too. Mess with the turkey, and you get the gobble.

Wild turkeys are native to North America, and they had nearly gone extinct in the early 1900s from overhunting, given that they find themselves at the top of the Thanksgiving Day menu. Conservation efforts have proved helpful, and now wild turkeys boast a population of 7 million nationwide - 20,000 of them currently residing in New Jersey.

Turkules’ farewell

The West Orange community is celebrating a farewell to Turkules Saturday, when local businesses will be donating a portion of sales to the Wildlife Conservation Society. Patrons are encouraged to wear the Turkules merchandising that’s selling online.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Turkules, captured after being fugitive for over a month