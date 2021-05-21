Legends come out for hip-hop museum groundbreaking

  • Nas, left, and LL Cool J attend the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • Nas, left, and LL Cool J attend the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • LL Cool J speaks at the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • Nas speaks at the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • Fat Joe speaks at the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • Chuck D attends the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • New York mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
1 / 7

Universal Hip Hop Museum Groundbreaking Ceremony

Nas, left, and LL Cool J attend the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Musical luminaries including Nas, LL Cool J, and Fat Joe came out Thursday to the birthplace of hip-hop for a ground-breaking ceremony to launch the capital campaign for the new Universal Hip Hop Museum.

They joined a slew of politicians in the Bronx, where the now-global cultural force that is hip-hop has its roots.

“Hip hop made me believe that anything was possible," said LL Cool J. “This was like the first time where I felt like, ‘Wow, it’s possible to be powerful. It’s possible to be somebody. It’s possible to have meaning in this world.'”

The museum is part of a $349 million mixed-use project along the waterfront in the South Bronx.

The first phase of the development, called Bronx Point, will provide affordable housing and public open space. It also is slated to include cultural and community-focused programming, including the permanent home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Recommended Stories

  • Showtime partners with Nas, Mass Appeal to celebrate ‘Hip Hop 50’

    Erykah Badu once sang that it “is bigger than the government.” Kanye West called it an “euphemism for a new religion” and “The soul music of the slaves that the youth is missing.” It is hip hop, and the 50th anniversary of its origin is on the horizon.

  • Asia shares perk up as receding inflation fears lift Wall Street

    Asian stocks rose on Friday, setting the region up for a weekly gain, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6%. For the week, an index of stocks across Asia-Pacific was set for a 1.9% advance.

  • New BATMAN and SUPERMAN Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

    At long last, Batman and Superman are returning to long-form, serialized animation, with two cartoons coming soon to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The post New BATMAN and SUPERMAN Animated Series Coming to HBO Max appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NBA fines Hawks coach Nate McMillan for saying league wants Knicks in playoffs

    The NBA tends to frown on hints at league-endorsed collusion.

  • Birdies’ New Sandals Are Perfect for All Kinds of Summer Adventures

    You'll want to wear these sandals all summer long.

  • BBC apologizes over famous Princess Diana interview secured using 'deceitful' methods

    The BBC is publicly apologizing over a famous interview with Princess Diana that an independent inquiry has concluded was secured using "deceitful" methods. A report released on Thursday found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir showed fake bank statements to Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, which "deceived and induced him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana" in 1995, CNN reports. "By gaining access to Princess Diana in this way, Mr. Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview," the report said. This violated BBC's guidelines, the report also concluded. The six-month inquiry into the 1995 interview was conducted by Lord Dyson, a former judge, according to Deadline. Princess Diana famously spoke about her relationship with Prince Charles during the interview, saying there were "three of us" in the marriage in reference to Camilla Parker Bowles. It had previously been alleged that Bashir in securing the interview "used forged documents that suggested the palace staff were working against Princess Diana and being paid to spy on her," according to CNN. BBC Director-General Tim Davie acknowledged Thursday that "the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect," and "we are very sorry for this." Davie added that "while the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology." Dyson's report also found that a previous internal investigation that the BBC conducted in 1996 was "woefully ineffective," per Deadline. Bashir recently stepped down as BBC religion editor amid the inquiry, with the BBC's deputy director of news saying he is "facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health." More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

  • The Mountain From 'Game Of Thrones' Now Looks Like Chiseled Granite

    Hafthor Bjornsson showed off his new physique as he focuses on a boxing match against a rival.

  • Y'all, 'Hocus Pocus 2' is Officially in Production With Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler!

    THE SANDERSON SISTERS ARE BACK!!!

  • CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for advising his brother to fight sexual harassment allegations

    A Washington Post report says Chris Cuomo participated on staff calls to help Gov. Andrew Cuomo manage his crisis.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Daimler Truck says batteries, hydrogen are the future

    The world's largest truck and bus maker is charting an ambitious zero-emission future and says it's not that far off - despite higher costs and the current lack of support infrastructure. Daimler AG's truck division says it plans to shift most of its vehicle development resources to zero-emission vehicles by 2025 and predicts that battery and hydrogen-powered trucks could be competitive with diesels on cost later this decade. Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum on Thursday underlined the company's big plans for hydrogen, even though the technology is not as close to practical use as batteries and vehicle costs remain high.

  • Two people found shot in a car near Bird Road gas station. Gunman was an ex, police say

    A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said. The couple were taken to the hospital after they were found wounded inside a shot-up car near a gas station on Bird Road.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Mexican police find bones under floor of accused killer

    Police have turned up bones and other evidence under the floor of a dwelling near Mexico City where a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and hacking up her body. Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which includes most of the capital's suburbs, said late Wednesday they cannot yet determine the number of possible victims, and that DNA testing will be needed. Investigators used jackhammers to tear up a concrete floor and officials had to partly dismantle the spare structure made of concrete block and tin roofing to allow forensic experts to sift through dirt at the site.

  • Obama was peeved at being called 'aloof' by reporters and vented, 'Motherf---ers, I'm aloof with you because I don't want to talk to you,' a forthcoming book says

    Obama also said the Tea Party is a group of "racist motherf---ers" and called Trump a "f---ing lunatic," according to excerpts of an upcoming book.

  • Boy with autism searched ‘how to hide from police’ before disappearing, NE cops say

    “He could very well be watching us right now, laughing at us,” police said.

  • Republican senators are privately worried the Capitol riot commission will distract them from their midterm campaigns, making it all but doomed in the Senate

    GOP Whip John Thune told CNN there was concern among members that a commission "could be weaponized politically" by the Democrats.

  • Hungary to block EU's Africa-Pacific trade and development deal

    Hungary cannot approve a new European Union trade and development accord with African, Caribbean and Pacific countries because it would bring more migrants into the bloc, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday. Budapest's refusal to ratify the accord with 79 countries, which was agreed by EU negotiators in December, would imperil years of talks to update the two-decade-old Cotonou development treaty with new provisions on areas including climate protection, human rights and migration. The pledge to block the treaty is Budapest's latest step in holding up EU policies ranging from China to Lebanon.

  • 'Game of Thrones' ending with King Bran made sense, but an infamous line in the series finale completely soured the choice

    The creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss added a piece of dialogue that implied Bran could see into the future and knew he would be crowned king.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’