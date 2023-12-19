Leger Fernández appointed to IAIA board

Dec. 18—House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday appointed U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández to the Institute of American Indian Arts' board of trustees.

"My first visit to the IAIA was decades ago when it was in a small space in Santa Fe, doing big things," Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat who represents the state's 3rd Congressional District, said in a news release announcing her appointment. "Now it occupies a vibrant campus with dormitories, film studios, graduate students, and inspiring spaces that inspire the artists that inspire all of us."

One of just a handful of congressionally chartered higher education institutions nationwide, IAIA has a board of directors with 13 voting members — five of whom President Joe Biden appointed in July — as well as six nonvoting members, including two members of the House of Representatives selected by House leadership.

Art is a significant economic driver for many Indigenous communities in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, which includes IAIA.

As a newly appointed board member, Leger Fernández promised to continue to advocate for IAIA and its artists in training.

"Last year, I supported an increase of almost $2 million of federal funding for IAIA from the previous year, and Democrats have increased funding for IAIA every year we have been in the majority," Leger Fernández said in the release. "I will continue to fight for robust federal funding for our education institutions."