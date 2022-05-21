Leggett & Platt's (NYSE:LEG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has announced that the dividend on 15th of July will be increased to US$0.44, which will be 4.8% higher than last year. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which is above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Leggett & Platt's dividend was only 57% of earnings, however it was paying out 102% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 63%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Leggett & Platt Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.08 to US$1.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Leggett & Platt has only grown its earnings per share at 2.8% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 2.8% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Leggett & Platt's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Leggett & Platt will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Leggett & Platt you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missed Out on Meta Platforms? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for 10 Years

    Facebook and Instagram are the most popular social networks on the planet. Parent company Meta Platforms has parlayed that competitive edge into a strong position in the digital ad industry, and shareholders have been well compensated. In the first quarter, the company posted its slowest revenue growth since going public.

  • Why Apple Stock Slipped on Thursday

    As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Naz was up a fraction of 1% -- but Apple stock was down 2.2%. On the one hand, yes, some of the Apple news today is not great. As TheFly.com reports, Bank of America shaved $15 off of its price target on Apple stock this morning.

  • Why These 3 Real Estate Investments Will Continue to Dominate, Even in a Recession

    Savvy investors are taking the time right now to stock up on recession-resilient assets, including real estate investments that can help combat rising inflation, diversify their portfolio, and hopefully ride out the storm when it comes. If you're on the hunt to recession-proof your investment portfolio, here's why you should consider investing in these three real estate industries. Self-storage is arguably the best real estate industry to be invested in during a recession.

  • Why You Might Be Interested In ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like ACCO Brands Corporation ( NYSE:ACCO ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Buy These 2 Rock-Solid Stocks Instead of Exiting the Market

    You'll sleep better at night, and you'll also probably get richer than if you were holding cash.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    While the 30 blue chips that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) have declined 13% year-to-date, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen nearly 28% at the time of this writing. After all, buying great companies when their stock prices are trading below their intrinsic values is how the best investors became famous. Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), the online lodging marketplace, have tanked 31% year-to-date and currently sit close to new lows.

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Be Worried About Blood Clots

    According to the CDC, 900,000 Americans a year are affected by blood clots, resulting in nearly 100,000 deaths. While blood clotting is a vital function for wound healing and preventing bleeding, clots can be life-threatening if they form in the wrong place or don't dissolve. Here are the blood types most likely to be affected by blood clots, according to doctors. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 What Exactly Are

  • Want to Make $500 in Dividend Income? These 3 REITs Could Help You Do It

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be incredible stocks for dividend investors. Right now, the average dividend yield for all REITs as tracked by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) is more than double dividend yield of the S&P 500. Certain REITs, in particular, can offer above-average returns, which over time can lead to notable dividend income as dividends grow.

  • Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

    Despite recent weakness, all three of these stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 index's 17.7% decline so far this year. It's been a difficult year so far with a combination of rising interest rates, soaring inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and a major conflict to deal with.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $3,750 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    There are many ways to start earning passive income. One tried and true method is investing in real estate. While there are many options, the lowest-cost and most passive way is through real estate investment trusts (REITs).

  • Buying These 5 Dividend Stocks Can Make You Nearly $33,000 in Passive Income

    There are lots of ways to generate passive income. Investing in dividend stocks is one of the tried-and-true approaches. Buying $100,000 of each of these 5 dividend stocks can make you nearly $33,000 in passive income per year.

  • Draymond Green sees similarities between Luka Doncic, LeBron James

    His performances made people compare the 23-year-old point guard to LeBron James. Three-time NBA champion Draymond Green weighed in on the topic in a recent episode of his podcast. "One of the main glaring similarities that stick out at you is how ...

  • Winklevoss Twins Have Fortunes Riding on Crypto Startup Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- The family office of billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss will serve as a test case for the staying power of crypto startups after TerraUSD’s collapse and as interest rates and recession fears rise.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapRuble Hits 5-Year High as Gas Buyers B

  • ‘Bad Boys 4’ Still in Development Despite ‘Unfortunate’ Will Smith Slap, Says Sony Chairman

    While other Smith projects were halted after the Oscars, Sony chairman Tom Rothman said "Bad Boys 4" is still on track.

  • Report: Magic believed to favor Chet Holmgren with No. 1 pick

    The consensus top three prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft: Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Auburn's Jabari Smith and Duke's Paolo Banchero.

  • The number of homes for sale that haven’t even been built yet now sits at its highest level on record. Here’s what home buyers need to know about that trend

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. More than half of this increase was driven by homes for sale for which builders haven’t even started construction. “While we expect higher mortgage rates to increasingly weigh on sales, demand appears to still be outpacing the speed at which homebuilders can complete construction, with many homebuilders continuing to report that they are limiting the number of orders being accepted,” wrote Mark Palim, deputy chief economist at Fannie Mae, in a statement.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When legends speak, people listen – and few investors match the legendary status of Ray Dalio. The founder of Bridgewater Associates has built his firm from a 2-room apartment operation into the world’s largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets under management, and a net gain exceeding $46 billion. Dalio believes that the next two to four years will see our global economic and political systems change in ways that are unpredictable now. And the key to survival, for investors, ma

  • Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market Crash

    It's important to remember that as we watch the stock market crash and our personal net worth take a big hit. While that has certainly happened, it's important to note that the stock market isn't the economy.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Harley-Davidson plant temporarily suspends operations

    The temporary shutdown is due to an issue with a supplier's component part, the company said.