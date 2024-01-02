What should we do with our legion of 90-year-old drivers?

My grandmother, at about the age of 60, stopped driving. She just refused to do it any more, and made my grandfather drive her everywhere. This in itself was mildly hairy if you were a passenger. So I have some sympathy with those calling for mandatory eye tests post-70 to boost road safety – especially now the number of nonagenarian drivers has doubled in the past decade.

It is a bit bonkers, when you think about it, that if you learn to drive when you’re a teenager, you’re then set loose on the roads with no re-testing of that skill ever – even though cars are getting bigger and faster and heavier all the time, and there are more drivers on the roads, and new road laws coming into force every five minutes.

Would I pass my driving test now? I’m not so sure – particularly as, when my presence was requested on a speed awareness course a couple of years ago, I was alarmed to discover how little of the Highway Code (especially speed limits) I could remember. A YouGov survey from July found that 65 per cent of us would support drivers over 70 having to retake a practical test every three years to keep their licence. That’s unnecessarily restrictive.

You have to renew your driving licence over the age of 70 every three years anyway, and if you’re organised enough to do that, you’re likely to also be booking regular eye tests – and vision is the most important thing when driving when you’re older.

My parents are both in their 70s, and, living in the wilds of North Yorkshire, would be pretty much screwed if they couldn’t drive. My mother-in-law gave up driving a few years ago (admittedly a bone of contention at times) but my father-in-law, also in his 70s, loves the freedom of the open road and would fall into a decline if his licence was taken away. I’d say most octogenarians – let alone nonagenarians – have had enough life experience to know when to get out from behind the wheel. Even my grandfather stopped taking to the road once he was in his 80s.

As for me, I’d happily stop driving when I get older – but only if there’s someone at my beck and call to drive me about whenever I want to go somewhere. Chauffeurs for all 70-pluses? Now that’s something I could get behind.

Celia Walden is away

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.