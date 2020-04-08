Legion Healthcare Partners adds Expert in Image-Guided Stereotactic Radiotherapy to its Scientific Advisory Board

Legion Healthcare Partners welcomes a new member to its Scientific Advisory Board

HOUSTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion Healthcare Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Y. Chang, MD, PhD, FASTRO to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Chang is currently a tenured Professor and Director of the Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy Program at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is an internationally known expert in radiotherapy and one of the pioneers in the fields of stereotactic radiotherapy and intensity modulated proton therapy used in the treatment of lung cancer.

"The addition of Dr. Chang to our Advisory Board is yet another milestone in Legion's mission to end cancer and make access to proton therapy widely available to all cancer patients as a treatment option. Joe is an international leader in the field of SBRT and his dedication to the field of radiation oncology, especially proton therapy which is paramount in the fight against cancer. We are honored to have him as a scientific member of our Advisory Board," says John Styles, Chairman and CEO of Legion Healthcare Partners.

Dr. Chang is a tenured Professor, Director of Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy (SABR) Program, the current chair for American Radium Society/American College of Radiology (ACR) Thoracic Appropriateness Use Criteria Committee, chair of thoracic subcommittee of international Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group (PTCOG), NCCN Thoracic Guidelines Voting Committee Member. He served as a senior associate editor for International Journal of Radiation Oncology Biology Physics (Red Journal) and is an editorial board member for several international medical journals. He is also the past president of Sino-American Network of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (SANTRO). He is PI or Co-PI for many institutional, national and international clinical trials in lung cancer. He published more than 250 peer-reviewed SCI articles in the top oncology journals and edited 4 books and published 24 book chapters related to image-guided radiation therapy, stereotactic ablative radiation therapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, proton therapy and combined immunotherapy with radiotherapy.

About Legion Healthcare Partners

Legion Healthcare Partners is a group of healthcare executives, clinical advisors and domain experts that provide financing, ownership, development, management services and certified educational programs for radiation oncology with an emphasis on proton therapy. Legion provides a value-based approach powered by proprietary technology solutions to help manage healthcare providers financial and operational efficiency. Legion Healthcare Partners is based in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.legionhp.com or email info@legionhp.com .

Contact: Kristen Cover

Office: 650-600-0001

kristen@legionhp.com

