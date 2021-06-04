Legion official resigns over censored Memorial Day speech

In this frame grab from video provided by Hudson Community Television, retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter taps the microphone after organizers turned off the audio during his speech at a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Hudson, Ohio. Organizers of the ceremony turned off Kemter's microphone when he began talking about how freed Black slaves had honored fallen soldiers soon after the Civil War. (Hudson Community Television via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN SEEWER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The head of an American Legion post in Ohio stepped down Friday amid criticism following the decision of Memorial Day ceremony organizers to turn off a retired U.S. Army officer's microphone while he was speaking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War.

American Legion leaders in Ohio also suspended the post's charter and are taking steps to close it.

The moves come in the wake of intense backlash to the decision to censor retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, who said he included the story in his speech because he wanted to share the history of how Memorial Day originated.

But organizers of the ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, said that section of the speech was not relevant to the program’s theme of honoring the city’s veterans.

Cindy Suchan, chair of the Memorial Day parade committee and president of the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary, said this week that either she or Jim Garrison, adjutant of the American Legion Post 464, turned down the audio, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Garrison resigned his leadership position a day after the state organization demanded he step down, said Roger Friend, department commander for the Ohio American Legion. Garrison has since been asked to drop his membership altogether, Friend said.

“The American Legion Department of Ohio does not hold space for members, veterans, or families of veterans who believe that censoring black history is acceptable behavior,” Friend said in a statement.

He said the censoring was premeditated and planned by Garrison and Suchan.

“They knew exactly when to turn the volume down and when to turn it back up,” Friend said.

In the days before the ceremony, Suchan said she reviewed the speech and asked Kemter to remove certain portions. Kemter said he didn’t see the suggested changes in time to rewrite the speech.

Kemter, who spent 30 years in the Army and served in the Persian Gulf War, told The Beacon Journal he was disappointed that the organizers silenced two minutes of his 11-minute speech.

His microphone cut out just as began talking about how former slaves and freed Black men exhumed the remains of more than 200 Union soldiers from a mass grave in Charleston, South Carolina, and gave them a proper burial.

Kemter at first thought there was a problem with audio, tapping on the microphone.

The decision to silence him disrespected Kemter and all veterans, Hudson’s mayor and City Council said in a statement Thursday.

“Veterans have done everything we have asked of them during their service to this country, and this tarnished what should have been a celebration of their service,” the statement said.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria to suspend Twitter 'indefinitely'

    The suspension comes after the social media giant removed a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

  • Teen’s diploma in jeopardy after he wore Mexican flag to NC high school graduation

    The district is in discussions with the student and his family.

  • Naomi Osaka, mental health awareness, Memorial Day and other top columns

    From COVID vaccines, to Memorial Day, mental health awareness and transgender athletes, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.

  • Biden administration to bolster endangered species protections weakened under Trump

    The Biden administration said Friday it will revise or reverse a slate of Trump-era actions that rolled back protections for endangered or threatened species.Why it matters: The move to strengthen the Endangered Species Act — credited with the recovery of the bald eagle, humpback whale and grizzly bear, among others — comes amid a worldwide decline in biodiversity, according to United Nations scientists.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The admin

  • Biden offers "warm congratulations" to Israel's incoming President Isaac Herzog

    President Biden offered his "warm congratulations" to Israel's incoming President Isaac Herzog Wednesday night, as Benjamin Netanyahu's political rivals push for the prime minister's ouster. What he's saying: Biden noted in a statement that Herzog, with whom he has a personal relationship, has throughout his career "demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel's security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community."Stay on top of the latest mark

  • No seditious conspiracy charges emerge in U.S. Capitol riots cases

    Nearly five months after hundreds of Donald Trump supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors have not carried out an early threat to charge some participants with seditious conspiracy. They may never do so, according to a law enforcement official and legal experts, because of prosecutors' past difficulty in securing convictions on those charges against far-right activists. Instead, the more than 440 people charged with joining in the Jan. 6 violence that left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer have been charged with crimes ranging from entering a restricted building to criminal conspiracy.

  • MH17 plane crash families prepare for critical trial phase

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Families of people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 said they were preparing to hear painful details when a critical stage of a trial over the crash starts on Monday. MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting with Ukrainian government troops, international investigators say. Dutch judges overseeing the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian man accused of having responsibility for the downing will summarise evidence at the hearing in a high-security courtroom next to Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

  • 1972 murder solved through genetic genealogy

    Authorities at Naperville Police Department in Illinois announced they made an arrest in the 1972 killing of a 15-year-old girl.

  • As Shootings Continue to Surge in 2021, Americans Set to Face a Summer Plagued by Gun Violence

    In the year and a half since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset, gun violence has skyrocketed across the U.S., even with nationwide lockdown procedures, social distancing mandates and attempts to limit interactions between individuals. Summer weather is approaching, and more and more people are outside—in many cases, having to relearn social behaviors and co-exist in public spaces amid a time of heightened tension, divisions and incendiary political rhetoric. “We’re fearful of what this summer is going to look like,” Paul Carrillo, Community Violence Initiative Director at the Giffords Law Center tells TIME.

  • Patriots signing Marvin Hall

    The Patriots are adding another potential piece for their offense. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England is signing wide receiver Marvin Hall. Hall most recently spent time with the Browns in 2020, as the team claimed him off waivers in December. He appeared in one game for Cleveland — the Week 16 matchup [more]

  • What is critical race theory, the school of thought enraging conservatives?

    Senators have condemned it. Fox News rails against it. What is this much-maligned theory, and why are we hearing so much about it now?

  • RJ Barrett on Knicks' season ending: 'I’m okay knowing that we gave everything we had'

    After an outstanding regular season, Barrett averaged 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in his five playoff games, as he shot just 38.8 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from three.

  • Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She Hasn't Started Wedding Planning: 'Just Living Our Best Engaged Life'

    The MTV star got engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello in February

  • Marvel Cinematic Universe, Behind the Scenes: See Photos From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

    Chris Hemsworth’s announcement that the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” finished production this week got Marvel fans talking, as they were treated to a behind-the-scenes look of his new superhero physique. But the MCU has a grand tradition of showing glimpses behind the curtains. Variety has gathered some of the studio’s best on-set photos, from […]

  • Sacramento NAACP president reacts to new report about proposed changes to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

    Sacramento NAACP president reacts to new report about proposed changes to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

  • Australian media fined $840,000 for gag order breach in Pell sex assault case

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -An Australian court on Friday ordered a dozen media firms to pay a total of A$1.1 million ($842,000) in fines for breaching a suppression order on reporting the conviction, since overturned, of former Vatican treasurer George Pell for child sexual assault. The 12 media outlets, mostly owned by Nine Entertainment Co and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, pleaded guilty in February to breaching the gag order on reporting on the trial and conviction of the cardinal, after the state agreed to drop all charges against journalists and editors. Supreme Court of Victoria Justice John Dixon convicted the media firms saying they had "frustrated the suppression order as they diminished its purpose or efficacy by reporting information contrary to the terms of the order".

  • Mt. Prospect hit-and-run driver strikes person in wheelchair

    A hit-and-run driver struck a 55-year-old man as he was crossing the street in a wheelchair in northwest suburban Mount Prospect Wednesday afternoon, his family said.

  • Elizabeth Hurley still 'extremely good friends' with ex Hugh Grant

    The former couple split in 2000.

  • Save Mart 350k DFS Gems

    Erik Jones has a pair of road course finishes in the teens and he’s overdue a top-10 on a track type that rewards driver more than horsepower. (Getty Images)

  • Photos show Hong Kong marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary before and after China imposed a security law which censored protests

    Hong Kong's Tiananmen Square crackdown vigil has been held annually since 1990, but the park was blocked off on Friday.