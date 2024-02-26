Legislation could charge drug dealers with manslaughter

Feb. 26—Under a proposed Georgia Senate bill, illegal drug distributors could be charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter following instances of overdose deaths.

Senate Bill 465, alternately known as "Austin's Law," was favorably reported by the Georgia Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Feb. 22, with substitutions.

The initial version of the bill was introduced on Feb. 7.

The bill is sponsored by 28 Republicans, including District 54 state Sen. Chuck Payne of Dalton.

"A person commits the offense of aggravated involuntary manslaughter when he or she causes the death of another human being, without the intent to cause the death of said human being, by intentionally manufacturing, delivering, distributing or selling any substance that is, in fact, a controlled substance, counterfeit substance or imitation controlled substance," the most recent iteration of the bill text reads.

The proposed code revision would not apply to the authorized manufacture, delivery, distribution or sale of controlled substances under the provisions of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Under the bill, those convicted of the felony offense would be subject to a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The maximum sentence for the offense is listed as "30 years or life imprisonment."

The offense of aggravated involuntary manslaughter would not be allowed to merge with any other offenses, per the bill text.

"For purposes of any criminal prosecution of violations of this code section, the defendant's knowledge of the chemical identity of a controlled substance, counterfeit substance or imitation substance shall not be an essential element of the offense," the bill language reads, "and the state shall not have the burden of proving that a defendant knew the chemical identity of the controlled substance, counterfeit substance or imitation controlled substance in order to be convicted of an offense under this code section."

Among those championing SB 465 is Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

"The scourge of fentanyl is killing Georgians by the thousands while Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington refuse to do their job, secure the border and stop the flow of this deadly drug into our country," he stated in a Feb. 7 media release. "Those who sell and distribute this poison should be treated like the murderers they are."