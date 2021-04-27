New legislation, guests – and no designated survivor: What we know about Biden’s address to Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Woodward
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(EPA)
(EPA)

Joe Biden will deliver a primetime address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, approaching his 100th day in office, highlighting an ambitious domestic agenda in the wake of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The high-security event at the Capitol – not technically a State of the Union address – will have Covid-19 restrictions in place, including an invite-only list of guests, with roughly 200 people in attendance.

Mr Biden worked on his remarks with adviser Mike Donilon, speechwriter Vinay Reddy and White House aides, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the event, but the rest of the cabinet will be watching remotely – so there won’t be a “designated survivor” in the presidential line of succession in the event of a mass disaster.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will be the only member of the nation’s high court in attendance.

The president will walk down the centre aisle of the House chamber, wearing a mask, which he will remove when he delivers his speech.

The bulk of his remarks will cover the American Families Plan, but he will also discuss police reform, immigration, gun safety, Covid-19 and “getting Americans back to work”, Ms Psaki said.

More follows...

Read More

Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

Donald Trump issues bizarre statement ranting about the Oscars

‘Simple misogyny’: Three bills restricting abortion signed by Montana governor

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden's first address to Congress is invite-only

    President Joe Biden's first address to Congress is an invite-only affair, no guests allowed. The restrictions for Wednesday's event are due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but will have the added security benefit of a limited number of people inside the Capitol for the president's first major indoor event since he took office just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fencing is still up around the U.S. Capitol, and the National Guard is still there.

  • US lifts barriers to prescribing addiction treatment drug

    The Biden administration is easing decades-old requirements that made it difficult for doctors to treat opioid addiction using medication. New guidelines announced Tuesday mean doctors and other health workers will no longer need extra hours of training to prescribe buprenorphine, a gold standard medicine that helps with cravings.

  • How to watch Biden's address before the joint session of Congress

    Wednesday's speech will be live on CBS broadcast stations and streaming on CBSN.

  • Harris, Pelosi make joint Congress speech historic

    President Biden delivers an address before Congress this week. He will be the first president to speak before Congress with two women seated behind him - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. (April 26)

  • Grizzly bear illegally shot and killed in Idaho, Fish and Game says. Her cub died, too

    The female grizzly is the third bear killed by poachers in Idaho since last fall.

  • Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert for Biden's first address to Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will take place in a U.S. Capitol on high alert, with memories fresh of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the building by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The crowd inside the Capitol will be a fraction of the hundreds of members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, top government officials and guests who typically attend, to allow for more social distancing in a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 572,000 Americans. But security will be higher than usual, even for what is officially designated a "National Special Security Event," with the Secret Service in charge of security.

  • SC’s population has grown since 2010 – by a lot. What those numbers mean for you

    The population boom was not enough for South Carolina to add another seat in the US House. But the state didn’t lose one either.

  • The One Food That Will Shorten Your Life, Say Experts

    A little sweet treat once in a blue moon really won't hurt your health. In fact, if you follow these healthy dessert habits and even try pairing one of these dessert recipes with a side of fruit, your dessert can actually turn into a nutritious eating experience. Nevertheless, the reason dessert gets a bad rep is due to the high amount of sugar that is usually found in most desserts–especially desserts that are highly processed and sitting on grocery shelves. These products usually do not have much nutritional value to offer your body, and if you're not careful, they can easily become the one food that will shorten your life.We spoke with a few experts on why eating a high amount of added sugar in your diet can actually shorten your life, and their insight was invaluable. Here's what they had to say, and for even more healthy eating tips, be sure to check out our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.Added sugars have been linked to chronic diseases.There are a lot of food items that surprisingly have sugar in them. Fruits and vegetables are a great example of this—a lot of them will have fructose, which is a natural sugar that comes from the plant. Even though fructose is still technically a sugar and should be limited, eating the sugar that comes from fresh fruits and vegetables will still benefit your body in immense ways rather than hurt it.The type of food that will shorten your life is added sugars. Added sugars are found in all kinds of foods that you may not even realize in order to make them taste sweet. Any food that has sugar added to it would be placed into this category. Even low-fat grocery store items—which have the air of being healthy because they are "low fat"—will have higher sugar content in order to taste better."Sugar and processed foods will shorten your life as they promote inflammation in the body," Jamie Feit, MS, RD, and expert at Testing.com. "Inflammation causes disease over time.""[Added sugars] can be found in virtually every processed food, typically in the form of high-fructose corn syrup," says Talia Segal Fidler, MS, HHC, AADP, and holistic nutritionist from The Lodge at Woodloch. "High-sugar diets are associated with inflammation, obesity, and type 2 diabetes and they are the main cause to many other chronic health problems associated with insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, cancer, heart damage, hormonal imbalances, and dementia."The reason added sugars can result in a higher risk of inflammation and other diseases is all due to how the body absorbs sugar when consumed."Large amounts of added sugar eaten daily should be avoided," Dr. Rachel Paul, PhD, RD from CollegeNutritionist.com. "Quick absorbing sugar spikes our blood sugar, but then it plummets soon after, making us hungry again, quickly. Over time, regularly eating large amounts of added sugar is related to weight gain, increased triglycerides, and tooth decay."RELATED: Get even more healthy tips straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.The biggest culprits of added sugars on grocery shelves.While there are a lot of items on grocery store shelves packed with sugar (even your favorite breakfast cereal!), there are two culprits that nutritionists tend to point out as being the foods that are the worst-of-the-worst when it comes to your lifespan: Soda and candy."Soda has no nutritional value and is purely empty calories," says Lisa R. Young PhD, RDN, and the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim. "All its calories come from added sugar known to increase the risk for various diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer along with causing weight gain.""Candy is one food that will shorten your life if eaten regularly because candy is instant sugar for your body is, what we call, 'calorie dense' instead of 'nutrient-dense,' which means that, while it provides are body with a lot of calories, it does not provide us with a lot of good nutrition," says Ricci-Lee Hotz, MS, RDN at a Taste of Health and Expert at Testing.com. "It can shorten your life if eaten regularly because consuming high amounts of quick sugars can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance—which can eventually become diabetes, and can even lead to fat deposits forming on organs in our body that can result in issues with our heart, our gallbladder, and more."How to enjoy dessert and stay healthy.Now we aren't saying that you should eliminate all desserts from your diet—you should always enjoy the food you love and never feel like you have to restrict yourself! There are in fact quite a few healthy dessert recipes you can make or even desserts to buy.The trick is to practice portion control with your desserts by enjoying a small amount of your favorite sweet thing at a time. Some nutritionists even say having a small dessert every day is fine, as long as it's portion-controlled properly as to not mess with your health goals.Plus, dark chocolate is full of healthy antioxidants that are actually good for your body, so eating a square of your favorite dark chocolate candy right after a meal won't make your blood sugar spike and will give you a boost of those antioxidants. Here's What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Chocolate.

  • Why Kamala Harris’s silence on India cut so deep

    Prominent Indian Americans have been lobbying the Biden administration to step in, but the response has been surprisingly cold

  • Sporty and sustainable: Lamborghini receives Green Star 2021 Award

    Lamborghini is the last carmaker you'd expect to gain recognition in environment friendliness, as it's known to produce rambunctious "raging bulls" and successful race cars. But here we are: On Earth Day (April 22), Lamborghini was awarded the Green Star 2021, ranking among the most sustainable companies in Italy thanks to its commitment to reducing environmental impact. The Green Star award is given annually by firms in Hamburg, Germany, which carry out online research to determine the companies that are most committed to green economy strategies, and minimizing industrial impact on the environment. Alongside this prestigious recognition, Lamborghini said that it has joined the Volkswagen Group’s #Project1Hour initiative created to "reflect on climate change and the impact... on the planet." This event is part of a specific business strategy and the conglomerate's corporate ethical responsibility. Lamborghini’s sustainability project was launched in 2009 and, over the years, it has achieved a certification as a CO2-neutral company with the inauguration of one of the largest photovoltaic (solar power) systems in Emilia-Romagna. Aside from these achievements, Lamborghini has planted 10,000 oak trees, installed an apiary inside the Lamborghini Park, and established a new Sustainability Task Force, "with the aim of encouraging the exchange of new ideas for continuous improvement." In this regard, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Stephan Winkelmann, said: “We want to give concrete answers, through significant innovations, to this time of profound transformation that is affecting the automotive industry as a whole. We are convinced that our decisions as a company and also as individuals can make a difference for us and for our future generations.” As for the other brands in the Volkswagen Group, 10 production sites of these brands have switched to using renewable energy as power supply since 2020. These brands and their plants are: Audi plants in Győr, Hungary, and Neckarsulm, Germany; the Volkswagen plant in Palmela, Portugal; and plants operated by Bugatti, Skoda, Sitech, MN Truck and Bus and MAN Energy Solutions. Photos from Lamborghini Also read: Lamborghini shows off trio of treats in 2021 Shanghai Auto Show Rock 'n' roll lifestyle: Black Sabbath's Tomi Iommi loves Lambos Lamborghini rolls out 400th Huracán race car, celebrates motorsports milestones

  • 2020 Census data shows population drop in Baltimore, increases in counties

    Maryland's population increased by almost 5% from 2010 to 2019 to a little more than 6 million residents, according to newly released data from last year's Census. Baltimore City officials have been worried about a decrease in the city's population for years. According to the Census, the city lost more than 27,000 residents in the last decade for a total of 593,490 residents. Each county surrounding the city saw an increase with the largest jump being in Howard County.

  • CDC, FDA see no Pfizer vaccine link to heart problem, eyeing with ‘special interest’

    Israel’s pandemic response coordinator said it was a “question mark” whether Pfizer’s vaccine had caused tens of cases of myocarditis.

  • Ted Nugent attacks ‘Satanic monsters’ trolling him during Covid-19 battle

    Controversial musician shared an update on his health, along with the messages he has received while fighting coronavirus

  • Joint address 2021: How to watch Biden’s first big speech to Congress

    US President is expected to share his vision for next 12 months

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Biden's Afghanistan peace envoy on Tuesday about how women will be protected if the hard-line Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw, and threatened to withhold funding if rights gains are reversed. "I don’t believe under any circumstances that the United States Senate will support assistance for Afghanistan, especially under the World Bank’s program which provides budget support, if the Taliban has taken a governing role that ends civil society advances and rolls back women’s rights," said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.

  • Andrew Brown Jr died after police ‘kill shot to the back of the head’, lawyer says

    Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr say he was shot five times by the police, including a fatal fifth shot to the head