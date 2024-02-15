Legislation honoring fallen officer hopes to stop drivers fleeing from police

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers are pushing a plan to crack down on drivers who flee from police.

The proposal is backed by a group of bipartisan legislators. It’s called the “Valentine’s Law,’ named after police detective Anotnio Valentine.

Even though legislation is centered around a fallen St. Louis officer, all parts of the state say they are seeing an alarming increase in drivers fleeing from police.

The legislation is expected to pass out of a house committee Thursday morning – with debate on the house floor within the coming weeks.

