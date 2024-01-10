Legislation introduced to place VA historical archive in Dayton

Jan. 10—Ohio's senators, with U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, are introducing a bill to permanently anchor Veterans Affairs historical records in Dayton.

The Veterans Affairs Centennial and Heritage Act of 2024 would collect and preserve VA-related art, artifacts, photographs, records, and other historic materials in Dayton.

The National VA History Center will unite public education with the collecting and displaying of historic VA artifacts and archival records, advocates believe.

It is expected to create dozens of jobs while attracting thousands of in-person and virtual visitors annually.

"The National VA History Center is a great honor for the Dayton community and Ohio veterans and recognizes our state's unique history of service," Sen. Sherrod Brown said in a statement Wednesday. "This legislation will ensure that this center will be permanently in Dayton doing the important work of collecting and preserving the history of countless servicemembers and honoring the Dayton's VA Medical Center's 150-year history of serving Ohio veterans."

"Founded in the wake of the Civil War, the Dayton VA Medical Center was one of our nation's first hospitals for American soldiers," said Sen. J.D. Vance. "This institution is steeped in an incredible history, and I am proud to sponsor legislation to honor the crucial role the Department of Veterans Affairs and its predecessors have played for over a century in providing the care our veterans need. I'm incredibly grateful that this history center will be located here in Dayton and that it will advance the history of this Department for generations to come."

"The Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center is among the finest facilities for veterans' services in the United States, and I am pleased that it is the home for the future museum and archives for VA history," Turner said. "For decades, the Dayton VA has served the healthcare needs of over 40,000 veterans in our community, going above and beyond to provide our service members with the benefits that they earned protecting our freedoms. This critical piece of legislation will preserve the Department of Veterans Affairs history of outstanding work and document the special relationship between the United States and our veterans."

"The bill honors veterans by helping to preserve and promote the history of America's support for veterans. It also ensures that Ohio will be central to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2030," said Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the Dayton Development Coalition.