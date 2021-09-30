Legislation mandating more security at gun shops proposed after Tribune report on stolen pistol linked to more than two dozen Chicago shootings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Gorner, Chicago Tribune
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Citing a Chicago Tribune story that showed how a single handgun stolen in Wisconsin was tied to more than two Chicago dozen shootings, two Illinois Democrats on Capitol Hill introduced legislation Thursday that would require firearm dealers to implement more stringent security measures at their stores when they’re closed.

The measure will likely face staunch opposition from Senate Republicans who are friendly to the country’s gun lobby and typically seek to derail any gun-control effort by Congress.

The proposal from U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of north suburban Deerfield comes after the Tribune published a two-part series about how authorities linked the stolen gun a handful of others to a total of 35 shootings here, including three homicides, after they were taken in a gun shop burglary in northern Wisconsin on New Year’s Day 2016.

Of at least nine guns stolen from the Superior, Wisconsin, gun shop, four were later confiscated by Chicago police, who then used a ballistics-imaging program to link one of the guns — a 9 mm Glock 17 handgun — to 27 shootings from February 2016 to July 2017.

The Tribune pored over hundreds of documents to understand the trail of that weapon and how its use affected shooting victims and their families. The gun and the others stolen were taken from the shop after a burglar entered the store after hours and smashed a glass case.

The proposal from Durbin and Schneider, dubbed the SECURE (Safety Enhancements for Communities Using Reasonable and Effective) Firearms Storage Act, would put in place conditions on federal firearms license dealers, or FFLs, including:

  • Mandate that when stores are closed, all guns in their inventory must be fastened to an anchored steel rod or stored in a locked safe or gun cabinet.

  • Require that shops keep all paper records of firearms transactions in a secure location so the records can be preserved in case they’re needed for tracing guns linked by law enforcement to crimes.

  • Allow the U.S. attorney general to impose regulations with more security requirements, including for alarm and camera systems, as well as direction on securing electronic records.

  • Impose penalties on any gun dealer that does not follow the new rules on security measures, including a license suspension or revocation for multiple infractions.

  • Add a new section to the FFL application for prospective licensees to describe how they will comply with the security requirements and direct the attorney general to make sure their plans are reasonable before approving an application.

In the two-part series, the Tribune also reported how the number of stolen guns from federally licensed firearm dealers jumped by about 5% from 2018 to 2020, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and cited by the advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety. In Wisconsin, there were 217 guns stolen from firearm dealers in 2020 compared with 97 in 2018, the figures show.

From January through June 2020, there were 284 burglaries nationwide at licensed dealers in which some 3,700 firearms were stolen, according to statistics from the ATF, which enforces regulations on legal gun sales.

“There are many reasons for gun violence in Chicago and other places but one of the obvious ones is we are awash in guns. We have guns coming at us from every direction, and sadly many gun dealers are not accepting their responsibility to safely store the weapons,” Durbin told the Tribune on Thursday. “It is a real problem and it’s not too much to ask these federally licensed firearms dealers who are making a pretty penny selling these firearms to store their firearms safely so that they cannot be stolen by burglars who just smash and run.”

Passage of the legislation will be contingent on support from Senate Republicans, who have shown resistance to go along with measures related to gun control. For instance, Congress earlier this year was unsuccessful in passing legislation that would strengthen background checks on gun sales and transfers after it come to a halt in the Senate.

When Illinois passed a controversial measure a few years ago making it illegal for retailers to sell guns without being certified by the state — even though they’ve already acquired a federal license — the law required shop owners to install surveillance equipment, maintain an electronic inventory, establish anti-theft measures and require employees to undergo annual training.

Todd Vandermyde, executive director of FFL Illinois, raised concern that the new federal proposal could prove very costly for smaller, local businesses that sell guns to be in compliance.

“I’m well aware that Sen. Durbin and Congressman Schneider would love nothing more than to eliminate the vast majority of FFLs in the state, as well as across the country,” said Vandermyde. “They just continually try to make it harder and harder to have the ability for the average person to go buy and obtain a firearm.”

Schneider on Thursday acknowledged that similar gun shop security-enhancement legislation has been discussed in Congress before but without any action.

“It shouldn’t be that hard. These are people who are stealing guns. And making it a little more difficult for those people to steal those guns to get them on the street and commit the crimes ... should be something that should bring everyone in Congress — House, Senate, Republican, Democrat — together,” Schneider told the Tribune. “This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It shouldn’t be a red state, blue state or a rural-urban divide.”

Rob Wilcox, the federal legal director for Everytown for Gun Safety, said such legislation is needed to strengthen the current “patchwork of laws” from state and local authorities that try to mandate safeguards for gun sellers.

”Too many gun sellers are failing to take common sense precautions,” Wilcox said. “The truth is, the federal agency responsible for regulating the gun industry should have the power to make sure there are commonsense precautions to prevent theft.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers nearly 393 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 391,992,662 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 473,954,085 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 4.03 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Police aren't trained to interact with deaf people

    "Typically, police departments implement training programs to educate their officers only after a tragedy happens," an advocate for the deaf says.

  • Exclusive-PwC tells U.S. employees they need never return to the office

    Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters it will allow all of its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader Yolanda Seals-Coffield said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine shows 74% efficacy in large U.S.-backed trial, and BioNTech co-founder says COVID will become manageable

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University showed 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic illness in a large, late-stage trial conducted in the U.S., Chile and Peru, according to data published in the New England Journal Of Medicine on Thursday.

  • Access to website dedicated to Tiananmen victims appears restricted in Hong Kong

    Access to an online museum dedicated to the victims of China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square appeared to be restricted in Hong Kong, with the website accusing authorities of censorship. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the organisers of annual June 4 vigils in the global financial hub, announced the opening of https://8964museum.com last month. The website operated independently from the Alliance, it said.

  • Australian Chinese language newspapers print censored news - report

    Chinese language community news groups in Australia are publishing news censored by translators they use in China to avoid potential repercussions in Beijing, an Australian think tank said. A report by the Lowy Institute found that staff working in mainland China exercised self-censorship when translating news stories taken from mainstream Australian media into Chinese for community newspapers because they feared retribution by the Chinese authorities over any content perceived as negative. Publishers can also risk a financial impact if content is blocked on Chinese social media platforms, said the report, which was funded by the Australian government.

  • Lawsuit: Black base worker faced racism, told to keep quiet

    A Black civilian grounds-keeping and kitchen worker at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming was retaliated against and ultimately fired for complaining when other workers called him racial epithets, a lawsuit said. A supervisor told Bryan Wheels to keep quiet about the racial harassment, which began soon after he was hired in 2015 and continued through 2017, said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit against Spokane, Washington-based Skils’kin. Instead, the nonprofit gave a job to a less-senior white employee, the EEOC said in its lawsuit filed Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court in Cheyenne.

  • ‘It’s a competition of Catholic values’: Suburban Catholic school conflicts over gender pronouns, same-sex marriage highlight tension between church and flock

    Ora Amber, a 16-year-old ex-Catholic, stood across the street from St. Francis High School last week lofting a yellow, white, purple and black flag that represents people whose gender identity is outside the male/female binary. Amber, who uses they and them as pronouns, was part of a small crowd rallying against the Wheaton school’s refusal to use such nontraditional pronouns for its students. ...

  • To Build Back Better, Tax Ultra-Wealthy Families Like Ours

    After a summer of speculation, the contours of the deal needed to pass President Joe Biden’s popular “Build Back Better” agenda are becoming clear. Fortunately, there is an economically sound, overwhelmingly popular path that the President is endorsing: requiring ultra-wealthy families like ours to pay more in taxes. Doing so would mean reforming a tax code that allows the wealthiest to build and maintain fortunes without paying their share in taxes.

  • Psaki defends effort to secure Biden's ATF pick

    The White House said it “absolutely worked” to secure the votes necessary for President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, arguing that Republican obstructionism had doomed the nominee's bid.

  • Yellen Says Biden's $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan Will Cost Zero

    Sep.30 -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she believes President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion proposed spending package will be fully paid for. She speaks before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Found These Small Ways to Get Back at Donald Trump For His Affairs Coming Out

    Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]

  • Legal Expert: Detail In Weisselberg Indictment Could Be Bad News For Trump

    According to the New Yorker, the alleged existence of a separate ledger for Trump has caught the eye of legal insiders.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Question About Democrats Gets Turned Into A Punchline About Him

    Many critics on Twitter responded to the Ohio Republican's slam of Democrats in the same mocking way.

  • Putin hired an attractive female translator to 'distract' Trump during a summit, Stephanie Grisham book says

    A new book by Trump's former press secretary said Putin tried to distract Trump at a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appears to deny she's having an affair with Trump aide Corey Lewandowski

    Multiple women have accused Lewandowski, who runs a Trump political action committee, of sexual misconduct.

  • AOC's teary Iron Dome meltdown dampens her chances against Schumer

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tarnished her chances of a potential Senate run against Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after she was filmed crying on the House floor following a vote to give another $1 billion to Israel to restore its Iron Dome missile interception system.

  • Big Myth About Donald Trump, GOP Leaders Is Busted In Blistering New Ad

    “These aren’t leaders of a political movement, they’re leaders of a cult. And they kill," progressive PAC MeidasTouch says about its #TrumpCultKills spot.

  • Smith & Wesson leaves Northeast after 150 years for Tennessee

    Smith & Wesson is moving from blue Massachusetts to red Tennessee.

  • Trump plans to sue to keep White House records on Capitol attack secret

    Legal strategy could delay and possibly stymie efforts by House select committee into Capitol attacks to see key documents Donald Trump addresses a rally in Washington on 6 January, shortly before his supporters launched an attack on the Capitol to try to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Donald Trump is preparing to sue to block the release of White House records from his administration to the House select committee scrutinizing the 6 January attac