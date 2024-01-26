Legislation would name portion of I-70 in honor of Tusky Valley crash victims

COLUMBUS ‒ Two state legislators have introduced a bill to establish the Tuscarawas Valley Memorial Highway to honor the six people from the Tuscarawas Valley School District killed in a bus crash on Nov. 14.

The legislation, introduced by state Reps. Brett Hillyer, R-Uhrichsville, and Kevin Miller, R-Newark, would designate a portion of I-70 in Licking County as the Tuscarawas Valley Memorial Highway.

Students walk the football field during the community prayer vigil, Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Tuscarawas Valley Schools football stadium in Zoarville, Ohio. Most of the students picture were on the bus that crashed earlier in the day on I-70 in Licking County, killing 6 people.

“Our community was deeply impacted by the tragic accident that took place late last year, and we feel the loss of the victims every single day,” said Hillyer. “The establishment of this highway is a small way to honor their lives and legacies for generations to come.”

Killed in the crash were senior John W. Mosley, 18, of Mineral City; senior Jeffrey D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar; sophomore Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City; high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre; parent chaperone Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar; and parent chaperone Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar, who was a teacher at Buckeye Career Center.

The students and chaperones were on their way to an Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus. The high school band was scheduled to perform at the conference.

A report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety on the crash said that a 2019 semi followed too closely in traffic and failed to slow down and struck another vehicle before hitting the charter bus carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley Middle-High School.

The legislation, House Bill 380, awaits a committee assignment.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Lawmakers introduce bill to name portion of I-70 for bus crash victims