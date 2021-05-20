Legislation raises hopes for Alaskan cruises this summer

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 30, 2018, a sail boat maneuvers near a large cruise ship near Juneau, Alaska. Congress has voted to let large cruise ships sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada, a step that could clear the way for cruises later this year. The legislation approved by the House on Thursday, May 20, 2021 goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, file)
DAVID KOENIG
·2 min read

Congress has voted to let large cruise ships sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada, a step that could clear the way for cruises later this year.

The legislation approved by the House on Thursday goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.

“This legislation is literally a lifeline for so many of Alaska’s small businesses that were struggling, and it means jobs for more Alaskans this summer," said Sarah Leonard, president of the Alaska Travel Industry Association.

Carnival Corp. said it expects to resume sailing to Alaska in late July and running until early October. The company said its Carnival, Holland America and Princess lines will each operate one ship on round-trip voyages between Seattle and Alaska for fully vaccinated passengers.

A longstanding federal law prohibits foreign-flagged ships — typically the big cruise liners — from carrying passengers between two U.S. ports without stopping in another country. With Canada forbidding any cruise operations through next February, the law threatened to eliminate Alaskan voyages on large ships this year.

The House on Thursday passed a measure that waives the foreign-stop requirement through next February or until Canada lifts its ban on cruising. That will allow the big cruise ships to sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping at a Canadian port such as Victoria or Vancouver.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the change will stop “a $3 billion hit to Alaska’s economy.” He said the state's vaccination efforts will make tourism safe for tourists and Alaskans.

The measure was proposed by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, all Alaska Republicans, and previously passed by the Senate.

The 2021 sailing season won’t match previous years, Sullivan said, “but there will be ships, and there will be people, and that is excellent for Alaska.”

The cruise lines still need to meet guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent spread of COVID-19. The cruise industry has been unhappy with the extent and the time it has taken the health agency to draft those guidelines.

“While there is still work to be done, the cruise industry is one step closer to sailing in Alaska this year,” said Laziza Lambert, a spokeswoman for an industry group, the Cruise Lines International Association.

Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Selling Voyages to Alaska for This Summer

    The move comes as the The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act has been introduced to allow cruise ships to head to the state.

  • Cruise Lines Announce Itineraries to Alaska After Legislation Allowing Ships to Avoid Canada Passes

    Cruise lines including Princess and Holland America debuted Alaska sailings slated to start in July.

  • Washington wants to bring back Build America Bonds. The muni market isn’t buying it

    Washington lawmakers considering President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package are interested in reviving a program born out of the response to the last recession, even as the state and local governments it's meant to help are much more cool on the idea.

  • Australia to invite proposals for domestic production of mRNA vaccines

    Australia on Friday will invite proposals from companies for establishing domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines to prepare the country for future pandemics and support long-term health needs, Industry Minister Christian Porter will say. The federal government will seek interest from the market for two months starting Friday while continuing talks with existing drug manufacturers, Porter will say, according to extracts of the announcement seen by Reuters. "Through this approach to market, the (government) is establishing a partnership approach to making sure Australia has the opportunity to produce mRNA vaccines and other potential therapeutic products using this technology," Porter will say.

  • Netanyahu's prospects bolstered amid Israel-Hamas fighting

    Israel has been at war with Hamas, Jewish-Arab mob violence has erupted inside Israel, and the West Bank is experiencing its deadliest unrest in years. Now, after Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers waged their fourth war in just over a decade, Netanyahu’s fortunes have changed dramatically. “If we had a government, security considerations would not be mixed with political considerations,” opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on Facebook.

  • Ex-DOJ Official Warns Trump: 'This Is A Letter Talking About Jail Time'

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal says the former president as well as his two adult sons are facing a serious legal threat.

  • The Big Lie Lives On For House GOP, Arizona Republicans And Some Retired Military

    Republicans from Washington D.C. to Maricopa County to the ranks of retired military leaders would like Americans to forget about the insurrection on January 6th, and focus instead on a tired list of debunked election conspiracy theories. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

  • Biden comes under fire from Congress after waiving sanctions on Russian gas pipeline company

    Republicans accused Biden of placating German Chancellor Angela Merkel and handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a geopolitical win.

  • Kansas City man pleads guilty to selling 14 kilos of meth, 30 guns to federal agent

    He met with the undercover agent on several occasions.

  • Travelers are booking trips online again, but they mostly want the same thing: Not a hotel

    As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and stay-at-home restrictions are lifted, there is little downside for online-travel companies --- especially if they have a certain kind of inventory.

  • Ampere prepares to launch its first custom data center chips

    Ampere, the server startup that is betting on bringing Arm-based chips to the data center and edge, is hosting its annual media day today. With the 80-core Altra and 128-core Altra Max, the company already offers a platform that can rival and outperform those of competitors like Intel and AMD in many common scenarios -- and Altra Max is now in production and shipping.

  • 'It’s as dangerous now as it’s ever been:' Unease grows in MLB with hit batters on the rise

    There's a growing concern in baseball as batters are getting hit more often in recent years. MLB has seen a 28% spike in hit batters per game since 2017.

  • We drank three rounds with some all-star judges from Top Chef: Portland — plus special guests

    EW shares three rounds of drinks with 'Top Chef' all-stars Tiffany Derry, Kwame Onwuachi, Melissa King, and Brooke Williamson - plus some surprise guests.

  • US spares ally Germany in sanctions for Nord Stream pipeline

    The Biden administration imposed sanctions Wednesday on Russian companies and ships for their work on a European natural gas pipeline adamantly opposed by the U.S., but President Joe Biden angered many Democratic and Republican lawmakers by opting not to punish the German company overseeing the project. Waiving penalties regarding ally German in the Nord Stream 2 project was “in line with our commitment to strengthen our Transatlantic relationships as a matter of national security,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. The U.S. has battled for years to block the pipeline, now 95% complete, though construction has not yet started on its German leg.

  • Stacey Abrams evokes ‘Trust Black Women’ with new book ‘While Justice Sleeps’

    With all the talk about landmark Supreme Court decisions in jeopardy, retirements, nominations and their consequences, Stacey Abrams’ new legal thriller While Justice Sleeps is not so much ripped from the headlines as it is the stuff of our most vivid nightmares. When cantankerous Supreme Court justice Howard Wynn slips into a coma, it propels the court into limbo, causing a constitutional crisis with his law clerk at the center of a political storm. As long as Wynn holds on, no replacement can be appointed.

  • Antonio Brown situation raises several questions

    Usually, controversies involving Antonio Brown arise from his own behavior. The latest issue regarding Brown flows from something other than anything he’s done. Three weeks after Brown agreed to terms on a return to the Buccaneers, Brown still isn’t part of the roster. Coach Bruce Arians disclosed that Brown had knee surgery on Tuesday, and [more]

  • Another fly in British tourists’ sun cream – the EU is urging travel reciprocity

    The number of Britons ignoring the government advice is set to increase as Brussels rolls back coronavirus restrictions in a bid to prevent another lost summer season. The EU doesn’t have the power to force its member states to ban or welcome British tourists but it does make recommendations, which governments broadly intend to follow. However, when it comes to the crunch, individual countries will act in their national interest. As things stand today, you should in theory be able to travel into the EU but only if you are fully vaccinated. In practice, British holidaymakers are already flying to some “amber” list destinations in Europe, despite Boris Johnson warning such travel should only be reserved for emergencies.

  • Oatly CEO reveals how the oat milk giant will spend its IPO billions

    Investors should expect an ambitious plan to expand manufacturing capacity to meet strong demand for Oatly oat milk, long-time CEO Toni Petersson told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Joan Collins Sells Longtime NYC Pied-à-Terre For $2 Million

    The three-bedroom apartment is located in a luxe Park Avenue building

  • What we know about investigations looming over Donald Trump and Trump Organization

    The New York AG joining the Manhattan DA in a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization is just the latest legal issue for the ex-president.