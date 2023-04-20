Legislation to stiffen penalties for false alarm moves ahead

Apr. 19—CONCORD — A House committee unanimously endorsed strengthening criminal penalties for anyone calling in a false report of an active shooter or the presence of an explosive device.

The 20-0 vote of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee came a week after the arrest of a Maine man charged with threatening to shoot up Portsmouth High School.

Under current law, anyone caught pulling a false fire alarm could be charged with a misdemeanor that carries no more than a year in county jail.

The legislation at issue would make it a Class B felony if a person's false alarm is about an active shooter or an explosive device.

The Class B felony carries up to a seven-year prison term.

Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, said she pursued the legislation after school violence hoaxes were called in to 10 school districts a few months ago.

"These hoaxes are intended to spread fear and terrorize our communities. They cause significant emotional trauma to our students, faculty and parents. They take up the valuable time of our law enforcement and redirect hospital personnel to emergency departments to be ready for potential casualties," Altschiller said.

Last week, Kyle Hendrickson, 25, was seen in a video posted to Snapchat sitting in a vehicle in front of Portsmouth High School with a gun.

Hendrickson said in the video, "Imma gonna shoot up the school."

Hendrickson was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, police said.

"People have to understand this is a serious crime and we need to support it," said Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, about the bill.

The Senate-passed legislation (SB 244) now heads to the full House of Representatives.

State Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, said the Portsmouth shooting threat was far more serious but these false alarms wreak havoc.

"This is not a victimless crime; this is an act of terrorism it is separate and distinct from a general threat," Meuse added.

