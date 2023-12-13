New legislation to tackle housing instability, better track eviction cases
New legislation to tackle housing instability, better track eviction cases. 12/12/23
New legislation to tackle housing instability, better track eviction cases. 12/12/23
Housing affordability is still a major issue — even as inflation moderates, according to the White House.
Jedrick Wills Jr. has not played since Nov. 5 due to an MCL injury in his right knee.
One survey found that 4 out 5 adults incorrectly said that December was the highest month for suicides in the U.S.
Tile, Kindle, Sony, Ember and more: These 15 awesome gadgets are sure to impress this 2023 holiday season.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
Looking to pick up some Christmas gifts on a budget? This list has some great ideas for tool lovers, tech lovers, car lovers and kids, all under $100!
From baking to Britney, horror to Harry, these are my selections for the best titles to leave loved ones under the tree.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
If the Fed continues to hold interest rates steady, it may bode well for both stocks and bonds, analysis from BlackRock shows.
Jorge Martin shares the pain of tough losses as so many teams saw their playoff hopes fall late.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Not only does it spare my hands from having to brave the depths of my drain, it also helps prevent costly clogs.
The future football Hall of Famer was a 1995 draft pick of the Expos.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
The factories that process our food and beverages (newsflash: no, it doesn’t come straight from a farm) have to be kept very clean, or we’d all get very ill, to be blunt. It works by shining an optical light on surfaces where clean food has been, and doing the same with unclean food. Also participating was EmergingTech Ventures, No Label Ventures, Famille C (Clarins Family Office), Better Angle, Plug & Play Ventures, Entrepreneur First, Kima Ventures, Raise Sherpas, Fair Equity, Sharpstone Capital and angels.
Here's a list of the best projectors you can buy at all price points, as well as tips and tricks for shopping for a projector.
We found ridiculous prices on tons of last-minute gifts, including a cookware set for just $30 and a popular laptop for an unreal $260.