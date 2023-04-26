‘This legislation is vital’: Michigan legislators unveil update to hate crime bills

LANSING — A group of Democratic legislators introduced legislation to reform and strengthen Michigan’s hate crime laws on Wednesday.

West Bloomfield state House Rep. Noah Arbit said Wednesday he and Reps. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, and Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, have introduced four bills targeted at updating what protected classes are to be included in the state's hate crime laws, and to make it illegal to target certain religious or cultural properties.

The trio dubbed the four bills the Michigan Hate Crime and Institutional Desecration Acts. The first two bills would expand the state’s 1988 Ethnic Intimidation Act to include protections for a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, physical and mental disability, and ethnicity and age. It also creates restorative justice for those who commit hate crimes.

Noah Arbit, founder and chair of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus, speaks during a rally in support of Gov. Whitmer on Oct. 8, 2020, at the Capitol in Lansing. Arbit said Wednesday he and Reps. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, and Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, have introduced four bills targeted at updating what protected classes are to be included in the state's hate crime laws, and to make it illegal to target certain religious or cultural properties.

The second batch of proposals make it a hate crime for someone to vandalize or otherwise desecrate places of worship, cultural or community centers, businesses or communal properties.

The proposed legislation would have made it possible to prosecute whoever send handwritten letters riddled with hate speech to Strange Matter Coffee Co. in Lansing and The Gathering Coffee Co. in Detroit earlier this year.

“This effort is personal for us,” Arbit said in the Anderson House Building. “This legislation is vital."

The bills would be the state’s most significant update to the 1988 Ethnic Intimidation Act since the act’s introduction.

The bills − 4474, 4475, 4476 and 4477 − and were referred to House Criminal Justice Committee.

“Our state’s current hate crime laws are inadequate to deter and properly prosecute those that target Michigan residents with fear and hatred, simply for who they are,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

