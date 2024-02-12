Legislation zeroes in on GDOT contract negotiations

Feb. 12—A House bill introduced in 2023 revolving around project contract negotiations was "favorably reported" by substitute by the Georgia House Committee on Transportation on Feb. 6.

Five Republican lawmakers, including District 4 state Rep. Kasey Carpenter of Dalton, sponsored House Bill 516 last year. The initial legislation was withdrawn from the House on March 29, 2023, and recommitted.

The bill seeks to increase "the minimum amount for a public road construction or maintenance contract that prohibits negotiation" with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The committee substitute text recommends that minimum amount be raised from $200,000 to $500,000 — albeit, with several exceptions.

Among the exceptions outlined in HB 516 are contracts with counties, municipalities and state agencies, "provided that such negotiated contract shall be made at the average bid price of the same kind of work let to contract after advertisement during a period of 60 days prior to the making of the contract."

Another exemption pertains to railroad and utility company relocations — in particular, those incidental to public roadway construction and/or improvements.

"However, nothing contained in this subsection shall be construed as requiring the department to furnish a site or right of way for railroad or railway lines or tracks or utility facilities required to be removed from a public road," the bill text reads.

Other exceptions involve contracts with the state road and tollway authority, emergency construction or maintenance exceeding $500,000 "when the public interest requires that the work be done without the delay of advertising for bids" and for "the procurement of business, professional or other services from any person, firm or corporation as an independent contractor."

Another subsection of the bill indicates that any department contract negotiated with a political subdivision can be subcontracted.

"It may be performed with inmate labor, except in the case of a public work constructed with federal aid or the forces of such political subdivision to which such contract has been subcontracted," the bill language reads. "However, the department shall have the authority to furnish planning, contract plans, specification and engineering supervision over a public road being constructed by a political subdivision or by its subcontractor."

The bill also touches upon the subject of public-private partnerships.

"For every project undertaken pursuant to this code section, the department shall accept written public comment, solicited in the same manner as provided for in the request for proposal, for a period of 30 days beginning at least 10 days after the public notice of the request is made," the bill states. "Provided, however, that such requirement shall not apply when the public has been afforded the opportunity for comment during the environmental phase of a project."

Under the bill, the final approval of any contracts shall be by action of the board — "unless the board has previously approved the proposal based upon a determination that the proposal provided the apparent best value to the state upon contract terms that were most satisfactory and advantageous to the state."

If signed into law, the provisions of the bill would become effective on July 1, 2024. One subsection of the bill — which creates slightly different standards for modular unit transporters — would not take effect until June 1, 2025.