Legislative Auditor: Former Caldwell Parish civil deputy took over $170K from tax collections

The former chief civil deputy of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office pocketed over $170,000 from the parish's tax collections, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Debbie Dollar, who was previously charged with malfeasance in office and theft in connection with more than $35,000 taken from the cash drawer at the sheriff's office, took cash payments collected by the sheriff’s office and deposited the money into her and her daughter's bank accounts, according to the audit released Monday.

Auditors reported bank records showing $167,398 in cash was deposited into Dollar’s bank account, and $9,489 in cash was deposited into her daughters' bank accounts between Jan. 1, 2017, and Sept. 14, 2021.

The state initiated the audit after receiving a misappropriation notice from the sheriff due to an investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

As ex-officio tax collector of Caldwell Parish, CPSO collects and distributes property taxes; state revenue sharing funds; sporting licenses; and fines, costs and bond forfeitures imposed by the district court.

Caldwell Parish Sheriff Clay Bennett called the case "an immensely trying time for me and my staff."

"Deborah Dollar is no longer employed by our office, and is making restitution of the stolen funds as identified in your report," Bennett said, in his letter of response to the audit.

Dollar was employed by CPSO from May 1985 until 2021. She served as the chief civil deputy from 1992 until her retirement on Sept. 14, 2021. According to the audit, Dollar said she was responsible for preparing deposits and payroll; accounts payable; running the office and collecting payments such as property taxes and fines and fees.

According to the audit, Dollar said she attempted to pay back the cash she took, but fell behind.

"CPSO bank records show 31 checks totaling $8,940 payable to CPSO or to cash from Ms. Dollar’s personal account were deposited in the property tax bank account," the audit read. "Ms. Dollar added that she and other CPSO employees cashed personal checks using cash from the cash box. Therefore, it was not clear if she was repaying money she took, cashing checks, or a combination of both."

Auditors said the check amounts were between $19 and $1,000. Thirteen of the 31 checks were less than $100.

The CPSO's accounting practices were also called into question in the audit.

"Although CPSO has 10 bank accounts for different types of revenue, all collections of property taxes and fines and fees ultimately were deposited into the property tax account," the audit read.

"Partial payments of fines and fees were deposited in CPSO’s fine and fees bank account, then transferred to the property tax account once the fine was paid in full."

In all, auditors reported that $586,811 was recorded as collected, but not deposited, from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2021.

"Since CPSO did not write receipts for all collections and did not always specify the payment type or the reason for payment, we could not rely on CPSO’s receipt records to determine the amount of funds and/or cash collected," the audit read.

Bennett said his office has fundamentally changed the way it does its business.

"We have implemented and are implementing your recommendation to halt accepting cash as a form of payment, but this process has been slowed by some our citizens who only use cash as a form of payment," Bennett said in his audit response.

"We have prohibited employees from cashing personal checks from the cash drawers per your recommendation. We have provided locking, separate cash drawers that are under 24 hour camera surveillance for received payments. Our current staff has been retrained regarding the importance of recording their respective collections by payment type at the end of each day.

"One staff member that is not involved in accepting payments has been tasked with reconciling the physical receipts to the amounts posted to the general ledger periodically. We have also retrained staff to utilize separate bank accounts which are designated for each respective fund."

