Legislative committee asked to study Plum Orchard

Feb. 27—Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates introduced a concurrent resolution Tuesday aimed at studying Plum Orchard Lake in Fayette County.

Lead sponsor Elliott Pritt and fellow Delegates Eric Brooks, Tom Fast and David Kelly introduced House Concurrent Resolution 93, which was referred to the rules committee.

The resolution asked that the Joint Committee on Government and Finance undertake a study to examine the lost economic impact that occurred when Plum Orchard Lake was moved to a wildlife management area, as well as to explore the potential economic gain of transforming the facility from a WMA to a state park.

"The Legislature finds that there may be economic impacts resulting from having turned Plum Orchard Lake into a wildlife management area and, alternatively, making Plum Orchard Lake a state park," the resolution read in part.

The resolution asked that the JCGF report its findings, conclusions and recommendations, along with drafts of any necessary legislation, to be considered in the 2025 regular session. It also asked that the process of conducting the study, preparing a report and drafting necessary legislation be paid from legislative appropriations of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.

Some residents and legislative leaders have lodged complaints in recent weeks about the current conditions at Plum Orchard Lake.

— Steve Keenan

