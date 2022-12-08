Legislative panel studies more specific criminal sentencing guidelines

Dec. 8—Members of a work group on Wednesday pitched a change to the state's criminal sentencing structure that they say will allow for more specific sentencing on noncapital felony offenses.

The proposal, in the form of a draft bill being proposed to lawmakers on the Legislature's Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee, would do away with New Mexico's current four-tier felony charge structure and replace it with an eight-tier mechanism.

The state's current system on noncapital felony charges come with sentences ranging from up to 18 months to up to 18 years. However, if a first-degree felony included other offenses, such as criminal sexual penetration or led to the death of a child, a life sentence can be imposed.

The proposed eight-tier system would lay out more sentencing tiers with letters rather than numbers attached to them.

Under the proposal, a Class A felony would carry a term of life in prison.

The new felony tiers would allow lawmakers to better decide which crimes fit those sentences, Kim Chavez Cook, an appellate defender at the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender, said in an interview after the hearing.

She said under the current structure, prosecutors have to add "special" felony penalties to secure longer sentences.

Douglas Carver, deputy director of the New Mexico Sentencing Commission, said without such special extras, prosecutors may not be able to push for stricter sentences under the current system.

He said the state's criminal code includes almost 1,000 felony charges. He warned lawmakers if they do want to introduce a bill to change sentencing tiers, the legislation could be 1,000 pages long.

The proposed changes may face an uphill climb; Carver and Cook said the work group needs to do a lot more before asking legislators to adopt the suggested changes. A bill may not take shape until the 2024 legislative session.

Separate work groups are studying sentencing terms related to homicide, child abuse and sexual exploitation of children, Carver said. They will continue to make suggestions to the Legislature on simplifying and updating the state's criminal code over the course of the next year, he added.

Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, wondered if providing the option of longer penalties for noncapital felonies would work to deter criminals.

"Does it really matter to a criminal if it's 15 years or 17 years [in prison]?" she said.

Carver said the work group is trying to come up with a "sliding scale of penalties" that make sense while looking at "inequities in penalties and sentencing" that currently exist.