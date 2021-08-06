Legislative panel supports enhanced criminal penalty for fentanyl traffickers

Aug. 6—A state legislative committee expressed its support Thursday to a proposal that would increase the criminal penalty for people charged with trafficking in drugs that include the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl.

At least one member of the Interim Judiciary Committee said Thursday that the state has gone too far in amending criminal laws to reduce incarcerations. But a lawmaker who supports criminal justice reform said increasing the penalty against fentanyl traffickers would be supported among reformers because it penalizes the trafficker rather than a person addicted to drugs.

The proposal was brought to the committee by Rep. Chris Fugate, a Chavies Republican. A bill has not yet been filed, but Fugate said the idea is to increase the criminal penalties for people who traffic in fentanyl or drugs containing fentanyl by requiring them to serve at least 85% of their prison sentence before being eligible for parole.

Fugate, who represents Perry County and part of Harlan County, said Hazard police responded to multiple overdoses earlier this year, including four that were fatal. Media reports say the fatal overdoses were discovered by Hazard police on March 4.

Perry County Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Blair said two police officers also had to be treated for fentanyl overdoses after coming into contact with the drug at the scene.

"Both of them had to be Narcaned, one of them twice," Blair said. Narcan is used to treat people having an opioid overdose.

"In 2020, overdoses went up almost by 50%" statewide, he said.

According to the state Office of Drug Control Policy's 2020 overdose fatality report, there were 1,964 fatal overdoses statewide last year. Seventy percent of those deaths did involve fentanyl, and an opioid was found in 90% of all overdose deaths.

In Daviess County, 21 people died last year of drug overdoses, according to the report.

Fugate, a former Kentucky State Police trooper and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force member, said law enforcement has dealt with multiple drugs over the years, and, "it was dangerous. (But) when you start talking about fentanyl, it rises to a whole new level because just exposure could result in death."

First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance is a Class C felony in most circumstances, requiring a person to serve 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole. Fugate said the penalty should be increased to 85% because "dealers know what they're selling" but people purchasing the drugs "don't know what they're buying."

When asked if the problem stemmed from the control of the southern border with Mexico, Fugate said many things could be blamed.

"I don't have any control over the border. But, hopefully, we can do something in Kentucky that would discourage (dealers) from bringing this to our state."

Rep. John Blanton, a Saylersville Republican who also retired from KSP, said the General Assembly's effort to change some criminal laws to reduce incarcerations has resulted in taking penalties away from offenders.

"The way to fix this is to get tougher on these people," Blanton said, adding that some previous reforms were not supported by law enforcement.

"We are either going to stand by and protect the citizens of the commonwealth ... or we're not," he said. "We need to stop being soft on crime. We need to build more prisons."

Sen. Johnnie Turner, a Harlan Republican, said substance abuse treatment should be a required component of drug sentencing.

"We ought to mandate some kind of rehab because these people are going to be back out on the street," he said.

Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican, the proposal was the kind of bill advocates for criminal justice reform would support.

"I'm a criminal justice reformer, and I support this bill," Nemes said. Reformers "want to treat the addict different than a trafficker."

He said the goal of reform is to reduce the number of crime victims. Addicts need substance abuse treatment, while traffickers should face criminal penalties, he said.

"This is right in line with what criminal justice reformers support, to go after serious crime and reduce future victims," he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

