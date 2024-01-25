Legislative proposal would make Arizona school board races partisan

Arizona lawmakers took a step closer to making the state's school board races partisan.

Senate Bill 1097, sponsored by Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, would require candidates for Arizona's more than 200 school boards to run with partisan designations. It passed the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday by a party-line, 4-3 vote, with Democrats opposed.

This isn't the first time an Arizona lawmaker has tried to require partisan school board races: a similar bill was proposed in 2022 by former Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, but didn't make it out of committee. That bill would have also prevented districts from removing peaceful protestors from school board meetings.

Arizona is one of 41 states that requires school board elections to be nonpartisan. Four states (Alabama, Connecticut, Louisiana and Pennsylvania) require partisan school board elections, and five states (Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia) allow both partisan and nonpartisan school board elections, according to Ballotpedia, a site that tracks election laws.

Wadsack said the bill is "not about politicizing education" but rather an effort to give voters necessary information and ensure "transparency and disclosure."

"We really need to start identifying who's running and who we're electing, so there aren't any surprises about what that person's political ideology is after they get elected," Wadsack said during Wednesday's committee meeting.

Partisan school board races would allow voters to elect individuals that "best represent the ideology of that neighborhood" and, in doing so, would help retain public school attendance, she said.

While the introduced version of the bill would have required partisan primary elections for school board races, Wadsack agreed to amend the bill to eliminate that requirement during Wednesday's meeting. Republican Sen. Ken Bennett, the committee's chairman, said he would support requiring party identification during a general election but would not support partisan primaries for school board races.

Matt Fioriti, who spoke in support of the bill on behalf of the conservative think tank Foundation for Government Accountability, said that partisan school board races could help increase voter turnout. He cited the foundation's research on school board election turnout in North Carolina in 2022, which found that a greater share of voters completed the school board section of the ballot when it was partisan.

When asked by Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, what issues school board members would be voting on where their party affiliation would matter, Fioriti offered the example of the Washington Elementary School District governing board's 2023 decision to terminate a teacher internship program with Arizona Christian University, a move board members said was due to the university's anti-LGBTQ+ stance and the university's president called anti-Christian.

"I think that's a pretty good example of values of certain school boards and values in certain communities not necessarily aligning," Fioriti said.

Opponents worry partisan races would increase polarization

Opponents of the bill say that school board decisions do not require party affiliations and that partisan races would increase polarization.

Partisan designations in school board races would make it harder for school boards to reach consensus, according to Barry Aarons, a lobbyist who opposed the bill on behalf of the Arizona County School Superintendents Association during Wednesday's meeting.

"If you have a partisan designation, it restricts you because you become slavishly devoted to your partisan base," he said. "School board issues should be consensus issues, not partisan battlegrounds."

Aarons added that partisan school board races could dissuade individuals from running in rural school districts where it is already difficult to find candidates.

Save Our Schools Arizona, a public education advocacy group, thinks local school boards should "stay above party politics" and that partisan races would "sow division and chaos," according to Tyler Kowch, the group's communications manager.

Chris Kotterman, the director of government relations for the Arizona School Boards Association, told the committee that party affiliation is not the primary way school board candidates should be evaluated.

"They are closer to the community" than other elected officials and "should be able to run and be judged on the basis of their policy positions," Kotterman said.

Making school board races partisan would bring conflicts into the elections that are unrelated to school district issues and could subject school board candidates to more attacks, he said.

Before voting against the bill, Marsh said school board races should be kept as nonpartisan "as absolutely possible," and Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix, said, "We cannot create little legislatures in our school boards."

"I'm afraid of that," Miranda said.

The bill will go before the full Senate for a vote if it is deemed constitutional by the Senate Rules Committee.

