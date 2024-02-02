Legislative Review: Bills introduced include issues on gender care, bonds and school books

Bill of rights for detransitioners introduced - A bill enshrining critical rights for victims of radical cosmetic gender reassignment was filed last week in the Tennessee General Assembly.

House Bill 2816, sponsored by Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, protects four basic rights of Tennesseans, including the right to insurance coverage, mental health care access, legal restoration and the right to transparency. Faison’s proposal includes the right to insurance coverage from practitioners and insurers for procedures designed to change the physical appearance of their gender using state funds.

The bill will provide coverage for procedures to help transition back to sex at birth. It prohibits any county or municipality from passing a local ordinance banning access to mental health care. It prevents local governments from circumventing parental consent to mental health care for a child who is experiencing feelings of inconsistency about their gender.

Medical providers who offer transgender care would be required to provide an annual report to the state with statistical data, including how many patients they treat, their ages, diagnoses, and drugs administered.

Finally, the bill aims to ease the burden of detransitioning by expediting processes through the state that help return a person’s biological sex, name, and other personal information on legal documents. House Bill 2816 is expected to begin moving through House committees in the coming weeks.

Constitutional amendment regarding bail proposed - A proposed amendment to Tennessee’s constitution would increase public safety statewide by allowing judges to hold more violent criminals in jail without bond.

House Joint Resolution 859, filed last week by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, would add crimes like terrorism, second-degree murder, aggravated rape and grave torture to the list of offense where bond can be denied by a court. If approved, House Joint Resolution 859 would also increase transparency by requiring judges to explain their reasons for allowing or denying bail to an individual.

Any proposed amendment to the Tennessee State Constitution must first pass two different General Assemblies before being placed on the ballot for voters statewide to decide.

Bills filed to increase parental accountability over school materials - The House K-12 Subcommittee last week advanced legislation to increase parental and community involvement over what materials should be available to minors.

House Bill 1632, sponsored by State Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, would make clear the parent of a public school student or public charter school student has standing to file civil action against the local education agency to enforce the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022.

The Age Appropriate Materials Act requires public school libraries to post online a list of materials in library collections and to create a review framework to ensure age-appropriateness. A total of 181 books were challenged statewide between January and August 31, 2023. House Bill 1632 is schedule to be heard in the Education Administration Committee on Feb. 7.

Increased school bus safety measures advance - A bill introduced by House Republicans aims to increase school bus safety in Tennessee.

House Bill 1700, sponsored by State Rep. William Slater, R-Gallatin, advanced in the House last week. The bill would require school districts to place a notice on every school bus stating that unauthorized individuals are not allowed to enter the vehicle. The sign must also include contact information in case there is an issue. Training for new school bus drivers and transportation supervisors would also be required to include information about the law. House Bill 1700 is scheduled to be heard in the House Education Administration Committee on Feb. 7.

Stronger punishment for habitual misdemeanor offenders - Republicans have introduced legislation to significantly increase the punishment for criminals who commit multiple misdemeanors in Tennessee.

House Bill 2323, filed by State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain, would make it a Class E felony to commit six or more qualifying misdemeanors within a certain number of years. The list includes 34 total crimes ranging from assault to driving under the influence. An individual would also face a Class E felony if found guilty of committing any combination of three or more specific misdemeanors on the list. Those crimes include assault against a first responder or nurse; child abuse; child neglect or endangerment; domestic assault; unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm; violation of an order of protection or restraining order; or violation of a no-contact order.

The legislation would not apply if there was more than 10 years between when the current and most recent qualifying misdemeanors occurred. A Class E felony is punishable by up to six years in prison, according to state law. It can also include a fine of up to $3,000.

It is an honor and privilege to be able to serve in the 71st District. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to call or email our office at rep.kip.capley@capitol.tn.gov or (615) 741-2190.

Kip Capley

Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown, gives an update each week on legislative issues in the 113th General Assembly. He represents District 71, which includes Wayne and part of Hardin, Lawrence and Maury Counties.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Capley: Bills to be considered on gender care, bonds and school books