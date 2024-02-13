Legislative roundup, Feb. 13, 2024

Feb. 12—Days remaining in the session: 2

Former LFC director recognized: The Senate recognized David Abbey for his more than 25 years of guiding New Mexico lawmakers through the ups and downs of the state budgeting process as the longtime director of the Legislative Finance Committee.

A certificate read on the floor praised Abbey, who retired last year, as legislators' compass and one of New Mexico's greatest assets.

"In times of trouble, David Abbey saved us," said Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat who serves as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. "In times of good, David Abbey helped us, and he helped everyone across the state."

Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, called Abbey "truly a great leader."

"Between the staff and the people in this chamber, in both chambers, he's led with a lot of respect, and that's one of the marks of a truly great leader, is somebody who's very much respected," Cervantes said.

New spokesman, familiar name: A longtime Albuquerque Journal reporter is stepping into the top spokesman role for the Governor's Office.

According to a Monday news release, Michael Coleman — who served as a Journal bureau correspondent in Washington, D.C., for nearly two decades, has been appointed as the governor's director of communications, replacing Maddy Hayden, who served in the role since December 2022.

Coleman most recently worked as the lead editorial writer for the Austin American-Statesman, the release said. He also formerly served as the communications director for progressive consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen's Texas office.

Coleman started in the new role Monday.

Safety net: Republican members of a House committee threw up what objections they could to slow down a proposal to create a state-run paid family and medical leave program Monday morning — but to no avail.

The House Health and Human Services committee voted 6-4 in favor of Senate Bill 3, which would establish a fund through contributions from qualifying employers and employees. The measure, which supporters have pushed for the last five years, died last year in the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.

This year's bill originally would have allowed workers to apply for up to 12 weeks of pay from the program under a number of circumstances, including parental leave, a serious medical condition, domestic violence-related issues, or to care for a loved one.

The measure came through the Senate with several changes, including a lower amount of paid time allowed for medical and "safe leave" in domestic violence cases — nine weeks instead of 12 — for the first two years of the program, according to Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos. After that, the fund will undergo an evaluation to see if it's financially solvent. If it passes the test, those two types of leave would be increased to 12 weeks.

The committee's three Republicans — Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park; Rep. Jenifer Jones, R-Deming, and Rep. Harlan Vincent, R-Glencoe — voted against the measure, along with Rep. Tara Jaramillo, D-Socorro.

The bill heads next to the House floor.

Scholarship changes: Members of the House Education Committee voted unanimously to approve Senate Bill 239, which will give college students in the state's Lottery Scholarship and Opportunity Scholarship programs more flexibility in scheduling college courses.

It redefines full-time student, requiring 30 credits hours in a year rather than 15 credits per semester in four-year schools. The new definition means community college students must take 24 hours in a year, not 12 hours per semester. The changes allow students to take courses over the summer if they want to lighten their fall or spring course load.

SB 239 now goes to the House floor for consideration.

Baby's first ovation: An Alcalde Democrat's future child got what might be his or her first round of legislative applause Monday afternoon as lawmakers embarked on their last week of the 2024 session.

Rep. Cynthia Borrego, D-Albuquerque, took a moment on the House floor to publicly announce Rep. Joseph Sanchez and his wife are expecting their first child.

"Happy diaper changing at 2 in the morning as you let your wife rest and you put in the work," House Speaker Javier Martinez told Sanchez.

Quote of the day: "That's great to present a bill without having to say a word." — Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque, after the House Education Committee unanimously voted to pass House Memorial 32 without the sponsor's comments. The memorial calls for a salary study for educators in the state's higher education system.

