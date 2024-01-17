Legislative roundup, Jan. 17, 2024

Jan. 16—Days remaining in session: 29

'Laser focused' on crime: A few hours ahead of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's State of the State address — Tuesday's main event at the Capitol — House Speaker Javier Martínez and other Democrats announced some of their top priorities.

Record revenue in the forecast for the next fiscal year offers "great opportunities" for lawmakers to address a range of key issues, such as affordable housing, behavioral health care and crimefighting, Martínez said at a morning news conference.

It remains unclear, however, how many of the 21 bills in the governor's wide-ranging public safety package — announced Friday and emphasized in her speech Tuesday — will gain House Democrats' support.

Asked if they will back the governor's proposed ban on assault weapons, an effort that has failed in the past, Martínez said the measure, "like all bills, will be considered."

"As a House, as Democrats, we are laser focused" on combating crime, he added.

"Now, whether or not our caucus will solidly stand behind all 21 proposals, we shall see," Martínez continued. "That's why we have a committee process."

First up, the feed bill: Members of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee met Tuesday afternoon to approve a bill allocating funds to pay staff and cover other costs of operating a legislative session.

They voted 14-4 to approve the $43 million measure known as the "feed bill."

Viva Las Vegas! Tuesday was Las Vegas Day in the Capitol Rotunda. City, county and education leaders showed up in force to tout the small Northern New Mexico town east of Santa Fe.

"It gives our municipality the chance to meet with our state representatives and senators and give them a brief update on what we are working on," said Chuck Griego, an event planner for the city of Las Vegas.

New Mexico Highlands University, Luna Community College and Las Vegas City Schools were represented at booths and tables.

Jackie Romero, 19, chatted with Capitol visitors while wearing the crown she won at the La Princesa de Las Vegas pageant during the city's Fourth of July Fiestas.

Romero, a pre-nursing student at Luna Community College, said she served as Sen. Pete Campos' page one day when she was 12. She isn't interested in politics, she added, but was proud to represent her hometown.

"I like to learn about the history of New Mexico," she said. "... I just love the culture that we have. It's kinda just in my blood."

A few new faces: Though 2023 was not an election year for state lawmakers, vacancies in the House and Senate brought new members to both chambers.

Democrat Cristina Parajón, former director of strategy for the New Mexico Human Services Department, was appointed to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Rep. Christine Trujillo, an Albuquerque Democrat who stepped down in July after more than a decade in the Legislature. Parajón took her oath of office Monday during opening ceremonies in the House.

Greg Nibert, a Roswell Republican who has been a member of the House since 2016, was sworn in as a senator Tuesday. He was appointed to fill the seat of former Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales who announced his retirement in October after 39 years in the Legislature.

Jared Hembree, a Republican attorney from Roswell, was sworn in as Nibert's successor in the House.

Rancher and businessman Steve McCutcheon II, a Carlsbad Republican and former Eddy County commissioner, succeeds former Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, who resigned in August after 21 years in the Legislature. McCutcheon took his oath of office in the Senate.

Welcome back, Jim: House Republicans met Monday to choose Nibert's successor as House minority whip. They chose Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, who had served as minority leader from 2019 to 2022, when he chose not to run for the position again. Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, stepped into the role at the end of 2022.

In a brief interview Monday, Townsend said, "I'm happy to be back in leadership again."