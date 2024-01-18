Legislative roundup, Jan. 18, 2024

Jan. 17—Days remaining in session: 28

Eyebrow-raising introductions: It's customary for lawmakers to introduce their loved ones to the public on opening day of the Legislature.

Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, raised eyebrows Tuesday when he introduced his.

Pirtle, who is in the midst of a divorce from the mother of his three young children, showed up with a new baby and a former legislative staffer he introduced as his partner.

In the final days of last year's legislative session, Pirtle was thrust into an embarrassing scandal when his estranged wife told Santa Fe County deputies investigating a domestic dispute that Pirtle was having an extramarital affair.

After the salacious allegations went public, Capitol insiders identified the woman said to be involved with Pirtle as legislative staffer McKenzie Luna, who is the woman Pirtle introduced Tuesday as his partner. Last year, Luna denied to the press being involved in a relationship with the senator, saying she was the victim of a vicious "rumor mill" at the Roundhouse.

In addition to his new baby and partner, Pirtle also introduced his other children and parents, who he said haven't missed opening day at the Legislature since he was elected in 2013 — except during "all the COVID sessions" when public participation was restricted.

"I've been here a while," he said. "It's been a hot minute."

After last year's session, Pirtle announced he would not seek reelection. But he recently told the Roswell Daily Record he wants to "keep the door open" on his options.

First round of confirmations: The Senate confirmed the first round of what will be a long list of appointments and reappointments this session to various boards, commissions and the governor's Cabinet.

"The Senate Rules Committee was very busy in the interim," Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said. "There are 65 confirmations that we need to do on the floor, so we're going to space those out."

All five appointments considered Wednesday, which sailed through with unanimous approval, involved the Governor's Organized Crime Prevention Commission.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham resurrected the commission last year as part of an effort to "do more to interrupt organized crime operations in our state." At the time, the Governor's Office said "the bipartisan commission was created in statute in the 1970s but has seldom been fully utilized" by New Mexico's governors.

The appointments the Senate confirmed include Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman; Bernalillo County Sheriff John David Allen; Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie; Judith Nakamura, former chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court; and Edward "Eddie" Flores, chief of the Western New Mexico University Police Department.

Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, noted the seven-member commission lacks Native American representation and urged the addition of a tribal member.

"They are part of our communities," she said. "They, too, also have many issues of crime that exist within their jurisdiction."

Hooray for Highlands: The House of Representatives moved quickly to unanimously approve House Memorial 6, which recognized Wednesday as New Mexico Highlands Day. The memorial, introduced by Rep. Ambrose Castellano, D-Las Vegas, was the first official piece of 2024 legislation to move through the House. The memorial noted New Mexico Highlands University, located in Las Vegas, ranked 55th among all universities in social mobility rankings in 2023 according to U.S. News & World Report.

The college, founded in 1893, serves about 3,000 students a year, and several House lawmakers spoke of its success in educating New Mexico college students. Highlands also set up an array of tables with representatives in the Rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

The House also moved quickly to unanimously approve House Memorial 7, which designated Wednesday as Autism Day. The memorial said "autism spectrum disorder is a neurological disorder that affects the development of communication and social interaction skills" and noted one in every 37 children is diagnosed as having that disorder. The presentation in the Rotunda focused on Highlands also had several tables and representatives on hand to talk about autism.

In the Senate, lawmakers read out certificates recognizing both New Mexico Highlands Day and Autism Day.

"Feed bill" gets bite of approval: The House of Representatives voted 52-13 to approve House Bill 1, the roughly $41 million "feed bill" which funds the legislative session via payroll and per diem expenses, among other costs. House Bill 1 includes about $240,000 for per diem for the Legislature's 42 senators and about $401,000 for the 72 members of the House of Representatives.

House lawmakers argued somewhat over the difference in pay within the bill for contract employees in the Senate and the House, saying Senate employees get more money and complaining that's not fair. Some House staffers want to leave the House and go work for the Senate, some legislators said. House Bill 1 still has to win the Senate's approval.

Quote of the day: "He's a faster runner than the Cowboys' quarterback," — House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, referring to Legislative Council Service director Raúl Burciaga, who was apparently "running" down the stairs from the fourth floor of the Capitol to the House chamber on the first floor to present House Bill 1. The Green Bay Packers sent the Dallas Cowboys packing from the playoffs following a 48-32 defeat Sunday.

