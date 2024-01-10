Legislative session: Education deregulation bills OK'd by Florida Senate, head to House

Three bills that would deregulate Florida’s public schools and walk back decades of legislation were fast-tracked through the Senate and sent to the House with bipartisan support Wednesday — the second day of Florida's 60-day legislative session.

That was after one key provision had been removed.

Still, the legislative package “allows our public school teachers to focus on what they love to do, the reason they got into the profession, and that's to teach our students,” said Sen. Corey Simon, R-Quincy, who sponsored one of the bills (SB 7004).

“Over the years, our education (laws have) only grown," he added. "There are great ideas from great senators and great House members, but those great ideas have added up over the years, and it's cost our students.”

Some of the deregulations included in the legislation (SB 7000, 7002, 7004) remove high school graduation test requirements; expand the time frame between school bus inspections; reduce the frequency of financial reports and loosen teaching certification requirements.

Deregulation of the state’s education system is a priority for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, who on Tuesday, called the trio of bills the “learn local” package.

“I am so proud of this first-in-the-nation effort to cut red tape and reduce bureaucracy in our neighborhood public schools while maintaining high academic standards and school safety,” she said.

Passidomo, who said the deregulation bills would not take “one inch” from the state’s accountability measures, stressed they would add to parental rights.

“Parents are the ultimate arbiter of performance. Parents will hold neighborhood schools, charter schools and private schools accountable with their voices and their feet,” she added.

Simon, however, introduced an amendment that removed a provision in one of the bills that would have put parents' rights over test scores for third graders.

A section that said, "A student must be promoted to grade 4 if the parent determines promotion is in the best interest of the student," was taken out.

All three bills passed without much debate from Democrats.

Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Tamarac, praised sections of the bills that would ease special education certification and give school districts the ability to increase pay without collective bargaining approval.

“I am glad to see that we are deregulating some of these things,” Osgood said. “I can tell from what I'm seeing in this bill that the work was done on this to actually talk to people in communities that are impacted by these things to understand how they play out on the ground.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis briefly made a detour into Tallahassee on Tuesday from his presidential campaign to tout his education policies in his State of the State address. Calling Florida the “education state,” DeSantis boasted ranking first in “education freedom” and “parental involvement in education.”

“Florida also leads the nation in protecting the rights of parents. School systems are important, but they exist to serve the students, parents and the community, not to supersede the rights of parents to direct the education and upbringing of their own children,” he said from the dais in the Florida House.

This year's bills also follow last year's HB 1, one of the largest expansions of school vouchers in the nation and a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast.

The legislation was an expected but huge victory for DeSantis and Florida Republicans: It removed the income requirement for families to qualify for school choice vouchers and added stipends for homeschooling and transportation.

