Legislative session gives seniors hope of protecting our children

More than 60 years ago President John F. Kennedy said, “Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future.” It seems Florida lawmakers are sending the same message today.

John Grant

The first week of the 2024 legislative session had a refreshing air of clear direction and focus on education deregulation opening the door for better funding and support for students and teachers.

It started with Governor DeSantis touting our state’s choices that are delivering results in education, education freedom, parental involvement, talent development and workforce education.

Then lawmakers went to work introducing bills designed to reduce bureaucracy and restrictions that govern public schools, explore new programs and eliminate those performing poorly, provide greater support and intervention programs for students struggling in reading and math, give parents and students more choices, and allow kids not meant for higher education to develop skills for specific jobs. There’s also a bill being considered to loosen regulations on the number of hours 16- and 17-year-olds can work.

As the governor stated in his speech to lawmakers, our state has shifted away from culture wars, indoctrination and the sexualization of our kids. We can all agree the classroom should be a place where students can learn skills that will help them succeed in life.

As a grandparent, I am so pleased to see a bill being considered that would protect our kids from the internet by restricting their use of social media which we know can be highly addictive and dangerous.

Parents and grandparents today are doing the best they can to raise kids in a safe environment and one that gives them the tools they need to build their education, develop career skills and to have a brighter future.

When I look into the eyes of my nine grandchildren, I feel a sense of peace knowing my state lawmakers are working on specific legislation that will take care of them now and in the future.

So, I just wanted to say thank you on behalf of seniors across the state for setting aside party agendas and political vitriol and working to restore enduring American values and principles, not to mention some common sense, to our children’s education.

John Grant, former state representative and state senator, an estate planning attorney and a member of the National Senior Citizen Hall of Fame, has spent much of his career working on behalf of seniors. He is continuing the advocacy work by heading a new venture called Seniors Across America to continue speaking up for our elderly population.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Legislative session gives seniors hope of protecting our children