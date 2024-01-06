Legislative Session Starts Monday, what can you expect?

TechCrunch

CES 2024 is almost upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts will be on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more.