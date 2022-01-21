🌱 Legislative Session + TCHS Educators Honored + School Closings

TGIF, people of Tuscaloosa! Let's get this Friday started with everything you need to know happening in town.

TCHS teachers honored.

Legislative Session updates.

School closures.

First, today's weather: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 41 Low: 21.

Our Shout Out for this Friday morning goes to three educators from Tuscaloosa County High School who were recently honored by the Tuscaloosa County School System. These include: Kim Farmer (Support Staff Employee of the Year); Laura Peffer (Teacher of the Year) and Hannah Costanzo (Assistant Principal of the Year).

Here's a look at 10 pieces of legislation introduced thus far during the session that we will be watching moving forward. While most have direct impacts for Tuscaloosa County residents, others have even wider implications. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue said this week that Alabama football coach Nick Saban agreed to leave out a footnote clarifying his stance on changing U.S. Senate filibuster rules from the public version of a letter sent to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia. (Mike Rodak, AL.com) Five schools in the Tuscaloosa County School System, along with all Tuscaloosa City Schools will be closed on Friday due to a rise in COVID-19, staffing shortages and a lack of substitutes. (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread) Miami’s Travaris Robinson is expected to accept an offer to join Nick Saban’s Alabama staff as the new cornerbacks coach for the Crimson Tide. (Charlie Potter, BamaOnline) Former University of Alabama football and NFL star Sam Shade is reportedly the top candidate for the open head coaching position at Miles College. (John Brice, FootballScoop)

East Edge Apartments Adoption Day (More)

Velcro Pygmies @ Rhythm & Brews (More)

Midlife Crisis Band @ VFW Post 6022 (More)

Lil Bam @ Mckinstry Hall (More)

- The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act dies on Senate floor (John H. Glenn, Alabama Political Reporter)

- UA health officials express optimism, stress precautions in COVID-19 town hall (Jack Maurer & Ainsley Platt, Crimson White)

- Tuscaloosa County District Attorney speaks out on recent crime trend (Bryan Henry, WBRC Fox 6)

- Lawmakers advance spending plan for pandemic funds (Associated Press)

- Still-recovering BHM airport traffic gaining traction compared to 2020 (AJ O'Leary, Birmingham Business Journal)

- Coach Saban visits highly-touted RB target Richard Young (Andrew Bone, BamaInsider)

- Bill would untax families’ ARPA credits (Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News)

- WATCH: Political Analyst Steve Flowers talks Alabama Senate race, power of the campaign ad (CBS 42 News)

