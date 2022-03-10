Legislative staff on leave amid federal probe won't return as GOP leader 'livid' over lies

The Tennessee General Assembly will sever ties with two employees who spent more than 14 months on paid leave in the wake of a federal probe that ensnared one lawmaker this week.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, confirmed the paid leave would end on Friday and the two would not return to work.

Carol Simpson, a longtime assistant to former House Speaker Glen Casada, and Nadine Korby, a legislative assistant for Rep. Kent Calfee, were placed on leave in January 2021, after FBI agents raided the Cordell Hull legislative offices and the homes of some lawmakers.

This week, a rapid federal plea deal and resignation from former Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, shed further light on the investigation. Federal prosecutors allege Smith joined Casada and his former top aide, Cade Cothren, in a scheme to defraud the state and members of their own Republican caucus.

Casada and Cothren have not been charged with a crime and have not yet returned Tennessean requests for comment.

Smith's plea deal indicates prosecutors have pledged to recommend a lesser sentence in exchange for "substantial assistance to the government in the investigation and prosecution of another person who has committed an offense."

Sexton this week said the investigation is ongoing, and the speaker demurred Thursday when asked if Casada should resign in light of the allegations contained in Smith's plea deal.

"There's been nothing levied against him except allegations, so we just simply have to wait for an investigation to continue and see how it works out," Sexton said.

Smith pleaded guilty on Tuesday to wire fraud after prosecutors alleged she, Casada and Cothren in 2019 schemed to set up and run a shadowy political consulting firm fronted by Cothren, operating under a false identity of Matthew Phoenix. Cothren had recently resigned from the General Assembly amid a scandal involving illegal drugs and racist and sexist texts.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, castigated the scheme on Thursday, calling it "very, very disturbing" that at least one person "boldfaced lied" to legislative colleagues.

"It makes me livid that we were lied to, we were taken in and that we paid a company that we thought was legitimate," Lamberth said. "It breaks my heart and makes me extremely angry."

Phoenix Solutions was originally established to offer services to legislators facing primary challenges, but it later expanded to act as a vendor for the General Assembly's mailing services program and profited from taxpayer funds. Individual Republican lawmakers and caucus spent funds with the firm.

Smith pleaded guilty to falsifying a backstory for Matthew Phoenix as she encouraged colleagues to use Phoenix Solutions' services, while Cothren allegedly falsified an IRS form to gain state approval as a vendor.

The details unveiled in Smith's plea deal further darken the final months of Casada's once-meteoric legislative career. The shortest-serving speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives, who stepped down in 2019 amid the texting scandal with Cothren, announced last month he would not seek reelection.

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance is also investigating Casada and Cothren for their connections to the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC. The PAC's treasurer testified in January she opened the PAC for her then-boyfriend, Cothren, but she said she had no further involvement in its operations.

Casada last week criticized the registry for issuing subpoenas in the investigation and has denied involvement with the PAC.

