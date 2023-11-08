Legislator Will Collins Sr. surrenders to Lockport police on arrest warrant

Nov. 8—LOCKPORT — Niagara County Legislator Will Collins Sr. turned himself in to Lockport police early Wednesday on a charge related to a tire-slashing incident in the city. His attorney, George Muscato, said Collins was being processed and booked on a charge of criminal mischief.

Lockport police had issued an arrest warrant for the Niagara County lawmaker this past week following an investigation into an incident involving the slashing of a tire on a truck parked outside Attitudes bar, 616 West Ave., on Oct. 26.

According to Police Chief Steve Abbott, the charge was based on witness statements and video footage.

The warrant for Collins arrest was issued on Thursday, at which time Muscato said Collins was traveling outside the area. Abbott said he did have the authority to bring Collins into custody through extradition, but said he'd rather not spend resources transporting Collins back to Lockport, and he believed Collins would turn himself in.

After being processed Wednesday, Collins walked out of the Lockport Municipal Building at approximately 9 a.m. with an appearance ticket for arraignment on Nov. 29. Muscato said Collins will be entering a plea of not guilty.

The Niagara County lawmaker did not respond to questions Wednesday morning.

Collins' seat on the county Legislature is also in jeopardy. After votes were tallied in Tuesday's general election — including the majority of absentee votes — initial results showed Collins had lost his post to Carla Speranza, the Democratic candidate for the 12th District, by 19 votes.

Niagara County Democratic Party Chair Chris Borgatti said Tuesday night the results will be recounted.