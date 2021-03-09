Legislator Conroy arrested, jailed

Mckenzie Delisle, The Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
·3 min read

Mar. 9—PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4) was arrested in downtown Plattsburgh Saturday morning under terms of a bench warrant issued in January.

He was sent to the Clinton County Jail, and since arriving there, he was involved in another incident that could net more charges County Sheriff David Favro said.

FAILED TO APPEAR

As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the legislator pleaded guilty in January 2020 to fourth-degree stalking and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in September 2019.

He failed to appear for his January 2021 sentencing on those charges, violating his probation.

A warrant for his arrest was then issued.

State Police had also charged Conroy, 46, with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, in connection with a traffic stop in December.

'ANONYMOUS TIP'

Plattsburgh City Police Sergeant Shaun Luck said, as far as his department knew, Conroy had been out of the area "for a while."

Based on posts on his Facebook page, it appeared the legislator had visited New York City and Mexico.

Luck said his department received an "anonymous tip" the morning of Saturday, March 6, indicating Conroy was at a business in downtown Plattsburgh City.

"They went there and he was taken into custody with no incident at all," Luck said Monday.

COUNTY JAIL

Although details were not available Monday evening, the sheriff said that since he was admitted, Conroy had been "involved in activities at the jail that remain under investigation and charges could be forthcoming."

Favro said he could not say what Conroy was accused of doing at the jail because the investigation was ongoing and they were still trying to sort out the details and statements.

"But he is being treated like any other inmate," Favro said.

Because he had apparently been in Mexico and New York City recently, Favro said Conroy is being held in isolation away from other inmates at the jail as per COVID-19 protocol.

"Those are high-risk areas and we have to keep him segregated from everybody else," Favro said.

Conroy is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

'STILL UNWINDING'

Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the process to remove a legislator was governed by the state's Public Officers Law.

In regard to criminal activity leading to such a removal, it is stated that the individual would be removed if convicted of a felony, "or a crime involving a violation of his oath of office."

Patty Waldron, Area 6 legislator and Democratic leader, said, given Conroy's charges as of Monday afternoon, that "his committee assignments could be at jeopardy."

"We are still gathering all of the facts," she said. "We have to wait for all of the facts to come in and then we will move according to the law."

FOR AREA 4

Conroy's county seat, which represents areas in the towns of Beekmantown and Plattsburgh, is up for re-election this fall.

The Clinton County Democratic Party recently endorsed Dave Bezio and the Republican Party endorsed James Monty.

The incumbent has expressed interest in running as an independent candidate.

Asked what message she had for Conroy's constituents, Waldron said county legislators were fielding calls from the district's elected officials, including their town supervisors.

"That area is being taken care of," she said. "Feel free to reach out to other legislators."

Email McKenzie Delisle:

mdelisle@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle

Recommended Stories

  • Among Solar Stocks, Shoals Technologies Rides Green Energy Wave

    With solar stocks shining brightly, Shoals Technologies (SHLS) is positioned to capture an increasing amount of market share on the prospects of a boom in green energy.

  • Analysis: U.S. central bankers are mostly white men. The Fed wants to change that

    Over more than a century of the Federal Reserve's existence, the critical job of controlling the cost of money and the availability of credit has fallen mostly to white men, even though women and minorities have for decades made up a majority of the workforce in an increasingly diverse economy. Inside the Fed there is a move to change that, made more urgent in the wake of last year's pandemic downturn that hit women and people of color particularly hard. To that end the central bank is remaking an important part of its leadership structure - the 108 people who serve as directors at its regional banks - to look more like America.

  • Senegal protests: Ousmane Sonko calls for bigger protests after rape charge

    Ousmane Sonko is released on bail for alleged rape - a charge he says is politically motivated.

  • Provincial Italian hospital overrun by virus variant

    The 160-bed hospital in the Po River Valley town of Chiari has no more room for patients stricken with the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain that has put hospitals in Italy’s northern Brescia province on high alert. “You know that there are patients in the emergency room, and you don’t know where to put them,” Zanolini told The Associated Press. The U.K. variant surge has filled 90% of hospital beds in Brescia province, bordering both Veneto and Emilia-Romagna regions, as Italy crossed the grim threshold of 100,000 pandemic dead on Monday and marks the one-year anniversary Wednesday of Italy’s draconian lockdown, the first in the West.

  • UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

    Sweeping U.S. sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday. In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pushed for “joint action with Syria,” saying that the American economic pressure campaign “as it is today makes the matter difficult.”

  • A man’s shooting rampage in South Miami-Dade killed his cousin and shot a dog, cops say

    A Saturday morning argument over smoking marijuana escalated into a shooting rampage that killed a man in a Leisure City living room; forced a man to jump out a second floor window; had another barricading himself with four children; saw a neighbor’s dog get shot; and a woman carjacked while she looked for a Walmart, Miami-Dade police said.

  • Harry’s Inheritance From Diana Enabled His Royal Departure

    Princess Diana was looking out for Harry and made sure he would be taken care of — no matter what There were so many bombshell revelations during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated interview with Oprah last night. Among them? The fact that the couple were “cut-off” financially from the Royal Family back in early []

  • Judge rules against U.S., grants bail to Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot

    The U.S. Justice Department arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia on charges he took part in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, 6, and a judge granted him bail on Monday, rejecting government requests to keep him detained. According to court papers, Roberto Minuta, 36, who owns a tattoo shop in Newburgh, New York, "berated and taunted" U.S. Capitol Police while clad in military-style gear, then attacked the Capitol and disrupted Congress as it was certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. Minuta later deleted a Facebook account to "conceal his involvement in these offenses," the court papers said.

  • U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says

    The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday. Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.

  • 'Trump 24': Supporters Welcome Former President Back to New York City

    Donald Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City on March 8, following the former president’s arrival.Footage taken by Mark Szuszkiewicz shows the crowd chanting “Trump 24” while holding a large banner, as well as a young person voicing their support for Trump.“God bless America!” the child says into a megaphone. “God bless New York! God bless our beautiful country! God bless NYPD! God bless Trump!” Credit: Mark Szuszkiewicz/@mark4ny via Storyful

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Donald Trump Jr calls Harry a ‘dude in hostage video’ in nasty attack on ‘woke’ Meghan

    The ex-president’s son says Meghan’s staff ‘probably verbally abused’ and wanted Oprah to press her on claims

  • Meghan: Archie's title was not royal family's "right to take away"

    A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.

  • Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

    President Biden is expected to sign his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this week, sending $1,400 checks to millions of Americans and unleashing billions of dollars for schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, struggling farmers, the transportation sector, and others beneficiaries. The package also "includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty," The Associated Press reports. Most parents will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 5 and under and $250 for children 6 to 17. "The child benefit has the makings of a policy revolution," The New York Times reports. "It is essentially a guaranteed income for families with children," aiding "more than 93 percent of children" in the U.S. A recent study found it will reduce child poverty by 45 percent, and more among Black families. Democrats intend to make the one-year benefit permanent. "Opposition has been surprisingly muted," the Times reports. No Republicans will vote for the bill, but Biden is about to sign "the greatest expansion of the welfare state since LBJ," Politico's Playbook said Monday. "How did Democrats win this fight over welfare while barely firing a shot?" Briefly, "the twin crises of disease and recession boosted support for government intervention well beyond what has been tolerated for decades," Politico said. "Donald Trump and the GOP's own support for the last two bills depolarized the fight over this one," Republicans have been "distracted by internal divisions," and "the conservative media was distracted by juicier fare than tax policy," like Dr. Seuss and antifa. Some conservatives warn the child credit will "bust budgets and weaken incentives to work or marry," the Times notes. "But a child allowance differs from traditional aid in ways that appeal to some on the right. Libertarians like that it frees parents to use the money as they choose," while "proponents of higher birthrates say a child allowance could help arrest a decline in fertility" and "social conservatives note that it benefits stay-at-home parents." Also, unlike the racially tinged welfare fights of the 1980s and '90s, many of the beneficiaries here are rural white voters. "Republicans can't count on running a backlash campaign," Samual Hammond, a child allowance proponent at the center-right Niskanen Center, tells the Times. "They crossed the Rubicon in terms of cash payments. People love the stimulus checks," and "people on the right are curious about the child benefit — not committed, but movable." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyLate night hosts roast Britain's royals after Oprah's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

  • David Letterman's old interviews with famous women are going viral for their inappropriate nature. Here are the most uncomfortable ones.

    The 73-year-old hosted NBC's "Late Night With David Letterman" and CBS' "Late Show With David Letterman."

  • Florida’s Top Dem: Ron DeSantis Hid His COVID

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have been the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the recent CPAC straw poll, his chances of ever becoming president himself are not good, according to Florida’s top Democrat.“You know, he went MIA for three weeks in November claiming that he was working on some statewide plan. My take is that he probably had COVID and didn’t want to tell people when the vaccines first came to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Fried also spills the tea on DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his real boss—Trump. “A lot of it was, he [DeSantis] was getting his nod from President Trump and wasn’t able to do anything without President Trump’s approval, and the same thing is happening here, because now President Trump is a resident. So I’m sure that [DeSantis] is consistently calling the president and I’m sure the president’s wealthy friends in the state of Florida are asking for the vaccines, and so they’re getting it delivered to them.”But Fried isn’t done truth-telling about DeSantis and how his vaccine rollout will burn down his presidential aspirations, after he allowed non-residents to claim coveted doses for themselves while Floridians went without. “He allowed for out-of-state people to come into the state. So we heard, you know, big donors and people on the boards of hospitals and nursing homes were flying into our state,” she tells Molly.Also in the episode, Peter Sagal of NPR’s beloved quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! joins Molly to talk about the emotional life of politics and everything that isn’t on Twitter. Sagal feels passionately that when the aliens come down to Earth, they are going to not see much of a difference between left- and right-wing cable television rhetoric.Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“Differences that are obvious to us would not be to a Martian,” he says. “Looking at a camera and explaining to us very seriously and very sincerely why another group of people are terrible... They’re trying to get the audience to feel the same way about the opposite group of people, to feel indignant, to feel angry, to feel righteously upset about how awful these people are to feed that fuel. And what that says to me is that we’re more alike than we thought.”And then the crew brings on David Shor, who says his job is to “get Democrats elected” but his formal title is head of data science at Open Labs.Shor tells us how Democrats can win elections and the big problem with the 2020 election.“One of the big stories of this election is that those non-white conservatives started to vote more like white conservatives, that we started to see this ideological polarization that’s happened over the last four years,” he says. “This has been a long-term trend, 2018 was worse than 2016. I think it’s something that a lot of people ignored, that there were a lot of races where Democrats did substantially worse than [Hillary] Clinton among non-white voters, and it was impactful. The reason we lost the Florida Senate race, or the Georgia gubernatorial race, if we had done as well among non-white voters as Clinton did, we wouldn’t have lost those races. And in the same way, going to 2020, I think, you know, 2020 was worse than 2018. And if you look at some survey data, you get some hints as to why. We ended up asking after the election, we did a large post-election survey of Latinos and asked a battery of issue questions just to try to get at what was motivating some of these voters who switched over. I think the single largest predictor was attitudes toward crime, attitudes toward public safety, attitudes toward policing.”All of that plus Kyrsten Sinema’s Marie Antoinette imitation and the secret to getting that sought-after “NPR voice” on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Joe Biden’s German Shepherds return to Delaware after rescue Major bites White House security guard

    Two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden have been banished from the White House after one of them bit a security guard, according to reports. Three-year-old Major, who was adopted by Mr Biden in November 2018, had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security, and has been sent back to Delaware along with 13-year-old Champ. The two dogs only moved into the White House six weeks ago, but CNN has reported that they have been sent to Mr Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, possibly to stay with minders. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told the network. It is not the first time that Major has caused trouble for the President.

  • Thomas Markle defended the royal family from racism claims, saying concerns over Archie's skin color could have just been 'a dumb question'

    "I don't think the British royal family is racist at all," he said. "I don't think the British are racist. I think Los Angeles is racist."

  • Nanny Who Witnessed Woody Allen’s ‘Shocking’ Behavior Toward Dylan Farrow Comes Forward

    David McGough/GettyMost are likely unfamiliar with the accusation that helped kick off the investigation into Woody Allen’s alleged child sexual abuse of his 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. It came from Allison Stickland, the nanny to Farrow family friend Casey Pascal, who was at Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s Connecticut country home on Aug. 4, 1992.During the eventual child custody trial, Stickland, who was watching Pascal’s young children—who were friends with the Farrow kids—that day, testified that she saw Allen being inappropriate with Dylan.“Dylan was sitting upright on the couch and Woody was kneeling directly in front of her with his face in Dylan’s lap,” she stated. “His face was very close to her private area.”Since Dylan was not wearing underpants that day (according to the testimony of Dylan’s French tutor Sophie Berge, Mia Farrow, and their neighbor), Allen was, by Stickland’s account, burying his face in her naked lap while Dylan sat on a couch “staring vacantly in the direction of a television set.” Stickland’s testimony is of particular importance as she was the only adult in the house when the abuse allegedly happened who was not employed by Allen or Farrow (the other two were Farrow nanny Kristi Groteke and Berge).As Amy Herdy—an investigative journalist who headed the research on HBO’s four-part docuseries Allen v. Farrow—explains, this incident ultimately led to Dylan’s confession to her mother that Allen had allegedly molested her in their attic that day. (Allen has denied the allegation and accused Mia Farrow of “coaching” Dylan.)‘Allen v. Farrow’ Lead Investigator Amy Herdy Hits Back at Woody Allen Defenders“People just need to look at the timeline. You have a nanny [Allison Stickland] who walked in on Woody Allen with his face in Dylan’s naked lap. She disclosed that to her employer, who was Casey Pascal, that night,” Herdy told me. “Then Casey told Mia, and Mia immediately brought it up with Dylan the next morning. So that’s a lot of short-term intensive coaching, if you want to go the coaching route and explore that as a plausible allegation. That’s a short amount of time to do an enormous amount of coaching in a young child.”On Monday afternoon, Stickland appeared on the Allen v. Farrow podcast with the docuseries’ team, Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy, to tell her side. Herdy spent two years trying to track down Allison Stickland in the U.K., eventually writing snail-mail letters to people by the name of “Allison Stickland” in the U.K. They only heard from Stickland after the Allen v. Farrow episodes had locked, so she unfortunately didn’t make it into the docuseries.“You don’t think something all those years ago is going to come back, so it was a shock,” said Stickland. “I didn’t respond very quickly because I had to let it sink in… I felt, you know, it’s something I kind of really need to do, because if I leave it and don’t, it will probably eat away at me.” Then Stickland discussed how she would oversee the Pascal children at Farrow and Allen’s country home in Connecticut during the summer months and what she thought of the sprawling Farrow clan.“I thought it was a lovely household. Lovely children, they all got along well together. There never seemed to be any sibling rivalry. The older children I would say had fun with the younger ones. It was just very happy. I wouldn’t say it was troubled at all,” described Stickland. “I thought [Mia] was lovely. She was a very soft-spoken, gentle lady. Very attentive. You could tell it was so obvious that she adored all her children.”The filmmakers proceeded to ask Stickland to recall what happened on Aug. 4, 1992. “From what I remember, Mrs. Pascal and Mia went away to do shopping for a few hours, and myself, Mia’s babysitter, and this French tutor, we were all at the house watching the children, and Woody came on a visit,” she said. “And at some point during the day, I didn’t see one of Mrs. Pascal’s children, so I went in the house to have a look, and I opened the door to this small TV room, and when I opened it, I saw Woody on his knees, kneeling down in front of Dylan with his head in her lap.” “I just walked, turned, and went,” Stickland continued. “I was shocked. I thought it was very odd. I thought… I didn’t know what to think of it, really. It’s not something you expect to see… a situation you expect to see a father and daughter in.” ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Fire Back at Alec BaldwinStickland said she was sure Allen was aware of the intrusion because she had just walked into the room normally, as she was looking for one of the missing Pascal kids. She told the filmmakers that she confided in Mrs. Pascal about what she saw later that evening during dinner. “I was just eating and I just felt, no, I need to get this off my chest and share it with Mrs. Pascal,” said Stickland, adding, “It didn’t strike me as normal behavior. You don’t expect a father to have his head in his young daughter’s lap, so that’s why it bothered me so much. [Allen] obviously looks at it differently, but it’s not the kind of appropriate behavior you expect from a father, really.”As for her court testimony during the child custody trial, she remarked: “All I could do was go and tell the truth.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Letters to the Editor: Joe Manchin's insulting idea that $400 is enough to keep us unemployed

    Joe Manchin's argument that enhanced uemployment benefits are a disincentive to work is straight out of the Republican playbook.