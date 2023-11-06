Legislator: Oklahomans believe in self-defense, so why is Phillip Hancock about to be executed?

As a member of Oklahoma’s House of Representatives, I fight to protect Oklahomans’ right to defend ourselves. I stand up to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when the federal government tries to take our guns away, and I speak out when our right to personal security and safety is jeopardized.

That is why I am deeply concerned that Oklahoma is poised to execute Phillip Hancock for defending himself against an unprovoked armed assault by a meth-crazed drug dealer. These circumstances shouldn’t have supported a first-degree murder charge, let alone the death penalty.

On April 26, 2001, Hancock was lured to the Oklahoma City home of Bob Jett, a known methamphetamine dealer, felon and outlaw biker. Hancock’s ex-girlfriend apparently had promised to pay Jett to “take care of” Hancock. There is no dispute that Hancock arrived unarmed and that Jett, with a loaded gun in his waistband, suddenly began attacking Hancock with a metal tool and trying to force him into a cage Jett had set up in the living room of his home. And no one disputes that Hancock shot Jett and his fellow outlaw biker James Lynch with Jett’s gun, having managed to gain control of it during Hancock’s struggle to stay out of the cage.

The fact that Hancock has spent two decades on death row and is scheduled for a Nov. 30 execution is a stark example of the overreach and arbitrariness that mark Oklahoma’s death penalty. Even under the state’s questionable theory that Hancock lost his right of self-defense in the moments between firing the first shot and the last, this case surely didn’t warrant more than a second-degree murder charge, one that would not carry a possible death sentence.

Mr. Hancock was prosecuted by Wes Lane, who succeeded Bob Macy in an office that sought too many death sentences, many of which were overturned on appeal. And, as we also see far too often, Hancock was represented by lawyers who failed to adequately challenge the prosecutors’ version of the facts. But in this case, it is even more shocking as we now know, according to a new affidavit, that Hancock’s lead lawyer was an active alcoholic at the time of the trial and has stated, “I am embarrassed by the job I did on this case,” and is still haunted by it.

Hancock’s lawyers failed to present evidence of Jett’s and Lynch’s reputations for violence. Indeed, one of the most disturbing aspects of this case for me is the cage in Jett’s living room; Hancock’s jury never heard that Jett used it to torture women before raping them. Clearly this evidence would have helped explain why Hancock believed, as he testified, that going into that cage “equaled death.” And now even the jury foreperson has come forward to say that she and the other jurors should have had a chance to hear key evidence not shared with them, which supported Hancock’s self-defense claim.

It’s this kind of toxic blend of prosecutorial overreach and incompetent defense lawyering that leads me to support the effort underway in the Oklahoma Legislature to consider imposing a moratorium on executions. In 2017 a bipartisan group of prominent citizens, which included ex-prosecutors and law enforcement, convened to consider how our death penalty system can be improved. The resulting report identified many problems, including abuse of prosecutorial discretion and inept lawyering, and made 41 recommendations for how to improve the system. And yet not one of those recommendations has been adopted. Our state should not be taking lives when there are so many unresolved questions about the fairness and accuracy of the capital sentencing process.

I spent most of my career working in law enforcement. I believe in putting criminals behind bars and I support the death penalty. I am not advocating for Hancock’s innocence or release from prison. However, I am unequivocally opposed to his execution. There is no doubt he was fighting for his life. To this day, there remain real questions that should have been answered in a jury trial with competent lawyers on both sides. As is too often the case, that did not happen, and it has left Oklahoma with another death penalty mess.

Sadly, Oklahoma developed a culture of abuse of the death penalty that will only begin to be remedied when we accept that it still exists. Some things are changing. Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s recent courageous decision to support a new trial for Rich Glossip because of prosecutorial misconduct found in the same office that prosecuted Phil Hancock gives me optimism that we are turning a corner. But we still have a long way to go.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board and Gov. Kevin Stitt must exercise their authority to stop Hancock’s execution and prevent a deadly miscarriage of justice.

Rep. Justin Humphrey

Rep. Justin J.J. Humphrey represents the people of Oklahoma’s 19th House District.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Why is Phillip Hancock about to be executed in Oklahoma?