Legislators to grill Biden team on dams

Jan. 30—Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and fellow Republicans are set to grill Biden administration officials over last year's agreement that some have called a road map to Snake River dam breaching.

Starting at 7 a.m. today, the House Subcommittee on Energy, Climate and Grid Security will interview senior members of the administration who helped craft the Columbia Basin Restoration Initiative. McMorris Rodgers is chairperson of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

"The Columbia River System and the Lower Snake River Dams are the beating heart of the Pacific Northwest, yet that hasn't stopped the Biden administration from apparently colluding with special interest groups to lay the groundwork to remove them," McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. "We are deeply disturbed by the blatant disregard for the enormous hydropower, irrigation, and navigation benefits these dams provide, as well as a willingness to ignore the voices of those who depend on the dams the most."

The initiative is the product of two years of talks between the administration and plaintiffs of a decades-old lawsuit claiming the dams are a significant source of mortality for salmon and steelhead. The Nez Perce and a coalition of environmental and fishing groups contend the best way to save the fish is to breach the Snake River dams and replace the services they provide.

The document doesn't breach the dams. But it pledges to help the Nez Perce and other tribes with treaty fishing rights in the Columbia River to develop up to 3,000 megawatts of renewable energy, commits hundreds of millions of dollars toward ongoing efforts to recover threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead and calls for federal studies to identify the best ways to replace the transportation and irrigation services now provided by the dams.

According to the terms of the agreement, any energy developed by the tribes will be counted as replacement for 1,000 average megawatts of hydro power produced at the four lower Snake River dams if Congress ever calls for them to be breached. As part of the agreement, the plaintiffs agreed to pause their lawsuit for up to 10 years.

Dam supporters are also scheduled to testify at the hearing. Many of them are involved in the lawsuit but say they were excluded from the talks that led to the Initiative.

"Not a single person with the responsibility to keep the lights on was in the room when this deal was cut," Jim Matheson, CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, said in a statement. "Instead, the ill-conceived settlement agreement was brokered in secret, without contributions from electric providers. As a result, it threatens electric reliability for communities in the Pacific Northwest that rely on hydropower. It also violates the trust these communities put in the federal government."

McMorris Rodgers co-sponsored a bill introduced last week that would block dam breaching and forbid the use of federal funds to implement the initiative. Supporters of dam breaching said the bill would halt needed progress on the issue. Wild Snake River salmon and steelhead once returned in the millions. They have been protected under the Endangered Species Act for about 30 years and thus far extensive efforts to restore the fish have proven unsuccessful.

"Instead of locking us into failure, there is a chance to move forward and we need Idaho's leadership to lead the way," Brian Brooks, executive director for the Idaho Wildlife Federation, said in a news release. "We've spent $26 billion dollars failing to recover Idaho's salmon and steelhead. We've tried everything while the four lower Snake River dams remain in place. This bill will commit Idaho taxpayers and ratepayers to another $26 billion or more of failed recovery efforts, thanks to aging and out-of-state dams."

