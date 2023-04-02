Legislators need to protect lives like mine, not big insurance companies

After experiencing months of long episodes of coughing, dizziness, chest pain, and nearly fainting, I was diagnosed with a rare disease called pulmonary arterial hypertension in September 2018. In that moment, I joined millions of Floridians who have been diagnosed with a chronic disease. And while every person’s healthcare journey is different, we all face a common daily problem: Affording treatment.

My continuous-infusion pump medications costs over $20,000 per month without insurance and is considered one of the most expensive drugs on the market. This medication keeps me alive and is considered a life-sustaining drug – any interruption in the treatment is high-risk and can be fatal. But more than that, it allows me to be present with my family and continue to pursue my passion advocating for other chronically ill patients.

My health insurance is one of the reasons that I am still alive today. But my insurance plan is also utilizing a tool that harms patients like me – called copay accumulators.

For years now, insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers have added language into health plans that allow them to deny third-party financial assistance towards a patient’s deductible or out-of-pocket maximum. Essentially, it allows them to pocket the assistance that patients are given through charities or drug manufacturers, and still charge us for the same amount.

My family’s plan, which most Floridians also have, is Florida Blue. But the most research from The AIDS Institute shows that all 14 carriers participating in Florida’s Affordable Care Act Marketplace are applying some form of accumulators for prescription drugs. This policy is harming thousands of Florida patients, because we’re forced to choose between paying for treatment and paying for things such as rent, childcare, and groceries – all to protect the insurance company’s bottom line.

Having to choose between being alive or keeping a roof over my family’s head is a heartbreaking decision that we unfortunately must make frequently.

Story continues

Fortunately, there is a solution to this problem. Rep. Lindsay Cross and Sen. Tom Wright have introduced HB 1063 and SB 46, respectively, both of which would ban copay accumulator programs in Florida. Bills like this have passed in 16 other states, and Congress has reintroduced a bipartisan bill several times that would ban copay accumulators. But here in the Sunshine State, it’s failed to advance three years in a row.

We can’t let that happen again. There are lives here that depend on it.

These bills will mean a world of difference for me and my family. It is time for the Florida legislature to prioritize patient lives and not insurance.

Gerry Langan

Gerry Langan is a pulmonary arterial hypertension and heart failure patient advocate. She lives in Satellite Beach, FL.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Legislators need to protect lives like mine, not big insurance companies