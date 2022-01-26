Legislators seek restitution for Dennis Perry

Jan. 26—Dennis Perry served 20 years in prison before he was freed two years ago after DNA evidence was linked to another person in the 1985 double murder of an elderly Black couple in north Camden County.

Last year, Keith Higgins, district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, formally dismissed all charges against Perry.

While it's impossible to put a price on two decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit, a group of state lawmakers are going to try.

House Resolution 593 is sponsored by three Republican state representatives, Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, and Buddy DeLoach, R-Cedartown, and two Democratic state representatives, Al Williams, D-Midway, and Brian Prince, D-Augusta.

If approved in the General Assembly, the state would pay Perry more than $1.4 million.

Hogan, the resolution's main sponsor, said the General Assembly has granted compensation in the past for others wrongly convicted and he is optimistic his fellow lawmakers will do the same for Perry.

"I would hope we show some compassion," he said. "He was wrongly convicted."

The resolution chronicles the murders of Harold and Thelma Swain inside Rising Daughter Baptist Church in Waverly and the events leading to Perry's conviction. He was among those questioned after the murders, but Perry was ruled out as a suspect by the original investigators in 1985 because he was working in the Atlanta area at the time.

But 15 years later, the investigation was reopened and Perry was arrested without any physical evidence. The prosecution was based on the testimony of a woman who claimed Perry said he killed the couple.

The woman was paid a reward as the state's main witness for her testimony leading to the arrest and conviction of the Swains' killer.

The jurors were unaware the state's key witness would be paid if her testimony led to a conviction. Despite multiple court orders, the prosecution failed to disclose that information to defense attorneys.

Two officers who led the initial investigation both testified they didn't believe Perry committed the murders.

DNA from three hairs recovered from a pair of glasses believed to have belonged to the killer were tested in 2020, revealing it could not have been Perry. But the mitochondrial DNA was the match of another suspect.

During his time in prison, Perry's wife divorced him, he lost his home, and both parents and his stepfather died. Despite the personal losses, Perry was described as an "exemplary" prisoner who maintained his innocence the entire time.

Perry's conviction, incarceration and loss of liberty, as well as other damages, were not through fault of his own, "and it is fitting and proper that he be compensated for his losses," the resolution reads.

The resolution calls for the Department of Administrative services to pay $1.435 million as compensation for his wrongful conviction.

If the General Assembly approves the resolution and Perry accepts the money, one provision is it would satisfy all claims against the state.

The money would not be subject to Georgia state income tax.