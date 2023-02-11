Legislators seek short-term fix for lost tax revenue for Carlsbad and Hobbs

Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
·2 min read

The City of Carlsbad hopes to recoup $25 million in what it called "lost" gross receipt tax revenue through the passage of a piece of legislation sponsored by Sen. Gay Kernan and Rep. Cathrynn Brown.

Kernan (R-42) said Senate Bill 292 would create a one-time appropriation for the funds for the city, Eddy County and the City of Hobbs.

Both bills were meant to return gross receipt taxes to Carlsbad and Eddy County officials said were diverted from local coffers because of House Bill 6. HB 6, passed in 2019 and enacted in 2021, bases sales taxes for online services on where the service takes place, not the location of the company providing the service.

SB 292 is also sponsored by Sen. George Munoz (D-4).

More:Understanding the impact of HB 6 to Carlsbad's economy

Kernan had introduced House Bill (HB) 176, co-sponsored Brown (R-55), which would have achieved the same ends through recurring funding from New Mexico's general fund, but said that bill would not be heard in the 2023 New Mexico Legislative session as she backed SB 292.

State Sen. Gay Kernan (R-42) during a luncheon on redistricting in New Mexico on Dec. 1, 2021 in Artesia.

Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway said the city could potentially lose $18 million per year HB 6 - a projection based on the city's review of five years of its and Eddy County's fiscal data.

Janway said said gross receipt taxes collected by New Mexico during that period rose 5 percent during the 5-year period, including those collected for business conducted in Eddy County. However, during the same time frame Carlsbad’s collections fell.

Kernan said she had been working on separate legislation - Senate Bill 157 - for the City of Hobbs which would also target lost gross receipt tax revenues

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb said both communities would benefit from the passage of the bill as legislators work toward a long-term solution.

More:City of Carlsbad increases 2023 spending despite concerns over GRT collections

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb supports efforts in the New Mexico Legislature to provide short-term fixes for lost tax revenue for Carlsbad and Hobbs.
Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb supports efforts in the New Mexico Legislature to provide short-term fixes for lost tax revenue for Carlsbad and Hobbs.

Cobb said the City of Hobbs needs the lost revenue to pay for some services, but did not specify what services or just how much the city might be losing as a result of HB 6.

“We need that revenue. We put some of that in reserves and invest it in public infrastructure. We need to continue to have that revenue,” he said.

More:Eddy County oil and gas collections near $10 million despite drop in oil prices

“We have been following the progression of these bills very closely,” Janway said. “Sen. Kernan did a phenomenal job introducing the topic and we appreciate the Senate Tax Committee’s support.”

Both bills were still in the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee as of Feb. 10, according to the New Mexico Legislature’s website.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Carlsbad and Hobbs seek state funds to cover loss tax revenues

