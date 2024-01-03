Legislators are talking about women's health care. Will they be performing my medical exams?

FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol, April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky. Abortion-rights groups filed a court motion on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, seeking to dismiss their lawsuit challenging Kentucky's near-total abortion ban but signaled that the legal fight is far from over. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)

Kentucky State Rep. Ken Fleming's quote was quoted in The Courier Journal where he mentioned that he and his fellow male colleagues in the Kentucky Legislature are in active discussions re: women's health care and what access we women should have to the decision making process and what input we should have regarding our bodies and our health.

I cannot begin to state how relieved I was to hear that these men have my future and the future of every woman I know firmly under their control. What imbecile would ever think that I, a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner with over 30 years experience could possibly know more about my health concerns than the boys in Frankfort? Will they be performing my exams personally or will they be content to kick open the office door and leer over my MD's shoulder? My husband may need a hip replacement. Will Ken be performing the surgery or should I call my BMW mechanic? I've noticed he really knows his way around a ball joint.

—Constance Story, 40222

