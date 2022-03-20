Legislators Vote Themselves A New $35M Garage: PM Patch NH
CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about this afternoon and tonight. It features posts, stories, and info published since Friday. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire. Have a great week!
Car Crashes Into Parked Car Closing Concord's Storrs Street
Video: A driver was taken to Concord Hospital Sunday after driving into a parked car downtown; both cars end up on the sidewalk.
Surprise: A New Parking Garage For House Members And Gas Tax Vacation For N.H. Folks
Distant Dome: Legislators are tapping into $200M in surpluses for a new North State Street garage — but there's no new money for schools.
2 Arrested After I-93 Chase With 8-Month-Old Baby In SUV
Travis Tillman of Lowell and Hailey Dorr of Manchester were arrested during a chase from Londonderry through Windham and Salem on Saturday.
House Member Tests Positive For COVID-19 After 3 Long Session Days Back In Reps Hall
Some are not happy that only legislators seated in the vicinity of the affected legislator in Representatives Hall were notified.
Concord Man, Pittsfield Woman Face Drug Charges: Police Log
Pembroke woman arrested on theft charge at nail shop; man with priors faces trespass, breach charges; obstruct government admin at hospital.
Community Steps Up For March 25 Waypoint SleepOut
Approximately 15,000 youth are likely to experience some form of homelessness in New Hampshire this year.
Missing Vulnerable Adult Found: NH State Police
Update: Ronald Clang, 80, of Stark, has been found.
3-Vehicle Crash Reported In Downtown Concord: Video
Concord fire and rescue takes two to the hospital after collision on South Main Street Friday; an overdose was also reported at Cumbies.
Podcast: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Talks SCOTUS, And NHGOP Talks Sununu's CD Map Veto
And Greg Moore of Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire celebrates the good news coming out of the legislative session this month.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Victim ID'd; Indictments: PM Patch NH
Woman indicted on homicide charge after SUV crash; guv to veto Congressional maps; woman faces 33 charges in child abuse case; fun events.
ALSO READ:
Accidental Shooting; Motorcyclist Killed; Crashes: Nearby News
Driver Flees From Single-Vehicle Crash On Everett Tpk In Bedford
Bedford Public Library: New Historical Fiction For Spring 2022
Salem Prospective Homeowners: Check Out 4 New Properties On The Market
🌱 Concord Daily: Day Care Staffers Restrained Kids; Bike Crash
Senate Approves Measure Encouraging State Use Of Electric Vehicles
🌱 Portsmouth Daily: Castles In NH; Plates For Change Donation
Join The Patch Labs Network Of Independent Local Journalists
Phil Nazzaro: A man of Ethics and Honor? Or Just Another Bum?
Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.
This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch