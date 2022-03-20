Legislators Vote Themselves A New $35M Garage: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about this afternoon and tonight. It features posts, stories, and info published since Friday. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire. Have a great week!

Video: A driver was taken to Concord Hospital Sunday after driving into a parked car downtown; both cars end up on the sidewalk.

Distant Dome: Legislators are tapping into $200M in surpluses for a new North State Street garage — but there's no new money for schools.

Travis Tillman of Lowell and Hailey Dorr of Manchester were arrested during a chase from Londonderry through Windham and Salem on Saturday.

Some are not happy that only legislators seated in the vicinity of the affected legislator in Representatives Hall were notified.

Pembroke woman arrested on theft charge at nail shop; man with priors faces trespass, breach charges; obstruct government admin at hospital.

Approximately 15,000 youth are likely to experience some form of homelessness in New Hampshire this year.

Update: Ronald Clang, 80, of Stark, has been found.

Concord fire and rescue takes two to the hospital after collision on South Main Street Friday; an overdose was also reported at Cumbies.

And Greg Moore of Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire celebrates the good news coming out of the legislative session this month.

Story continues

Woman indicted on homicide charge after SUV crash; guv to veto Congressional maps; woman faces 33 charges in child abuse case; fun events.

ALSO READ:

Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch